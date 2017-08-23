Triumph Street Scrambler Launching Tomorrow

Triumph Motorcycles India is aggressively making inroads in the Indian performance bike segment. After launching the Bonneville Bobber and new Street Triple, Triumph is all set to launch the Street Scrambler tomorrow. The Street Scrambler could be called as a variant of the Triumph Street Twin, which is the most affordable model in the company's portfolio in India and is also one of the largest selling Triumph bikes in India. As far as styling is concerned, the Street Scrambler carries quite a few elements which distinguish it from the Street Twin.

(Triumph Street Scrambler)

Like all Scrambler motorcycles, the Street Scrambler too gets light off-roading creds and specific features and equipment as well. The first thing that stands out on the Street Scrambler is the side-mounted high exhaust, which is typical Scrambler tradition. Along with it, the Street Scrambler also gets an aluminium rack at the rear, removable pillion footpegs, serrated front footpegs, a bash-plate for the engine and an interchangeable rear seat as well.

(The Triumph Street Scrambler will compete with the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled)

The design of the bike too gets a few tweaks which make it easier to handle it off-road. The seat becomes lower and narrower than the regular Street Twin and the tubular streel frame has been revised as well. Like any other off-road focussed bike, the Street Scrambler too gets wire-spoke wheels. The bike gets 41 mm KYB forks upfront and KYM twin shock absorbers at the rear. Both the units have a travel of 120mm.

(The Street Scrambler is a Bonneville Street Twin with scrambler styling)

The Triumph Street Scrambler has the same engine as the Street Twin which is a 900 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that makes 54 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque. The kicker is that the all the torque comes in at a low 2,850 rpm. Standard equipment includes ride-by-wire, ABS and traction control. We expect the pricing to be around ₹ 8.2 lakh or so. Its chief rival will the newly launched Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, which is priced at ₹ 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

