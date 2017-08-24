Triumph Motorcycles has extended its modern classic range in India, launching the new Triumph Street Scrambler at ₹ 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The Street Scrambler has the same unmistakable Triumph Bonneville silhouette, but has changes in its details, most prominent being the high, and side-mounted 'scrambler-style' exhaust. Additionally, the Street Scrambler gets a larger front wheel, adventure style rider footpegs, and interchangeable pillion seat with an aluminium rear rack, removable pillion footpegs, and an engine bash plate. The seat is lower and narrower, and the tubular steel cradle chassis has been revised as well.

(Triumph Street Scrambler-Exhaust)

The Street Scrambler shares the same 900 cc parallel-twin engine as the Street Twin, but it's been tuned for more low-end power and better throttle response. The liquid-cooled unit makes 54 bhp of power and 80 Nm of peak torque, and is available at 2,850 rpm on the Street Scrambler. There's a torque assist clutch for a light feel at the lever, and it also comes with an under-seat USB charging socket.

(The Street Scrambler is a Bonneville Street Twin with scrambler styling)

There are other changes in the Street Scrambler's ergonomics and equipment as well, lending it better off-road capability. So, there's a larger 19-inch front wheel, longer suspension travel, and switchable ABS for off-road use. (The Street Twin has standard ABS, but cannot be switched off). And just like the Street Twin, the Triumph Street Scrambler gets, ride-by-wire and switchable traction control too. The wheels come shod with dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres for road use and occasional off-road use as well. The Street Scrambler will have up to 150 accessories which could be fitted on.

The Triumph modern classic range has the largest selling Triumph models in India, and the Triumph Street Scrambler very aptly extends that range with an entry-level Triumph offering decent off-road ability as well. It's priced competitively and will take on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled in India.

