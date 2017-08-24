Triumph Street Scrambler India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Triumph Motorcycle India has been launching back-to-back offerings in the country and is all set to introduce a new one later today. The Triumph Street Scrambler will be launched later today in India and is the off-road version based on the Street Twin motorcycle. Sharing the same underpinnings, the bike gets light off-road credentials and additional equipment as well. The Triumph Street Scrambler will be taking on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, an equally niche offering in this space.

The Triumph Street Scrambler shares the same 900 cc parallel-twin engine with the Triumph Street Twin, and gets ride-by-wire, standard ABS and traction control. The engine makes 54 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque, kicking in at 2,850 rpm, but on the Street Scrambler, the engine is re-tuned for more power lower in the revs, for better throttle response.

The Triumph Street Scrambler comes with features and equipment suitable for light off-roading. The first thing that stands out on the Street Scrambler is the side-mounted high exhaust, which is typical Scrambler tradition. Along with it, the Street Scrambler also gets an aluminium rack at the rear, removable pillion footpegs, serrated front footpegs, a bash-plate for the engine and an interchangeable rear seat as well.



