Triumph Street Scrambler: All You Need To Know

The Triumph Street Scrambler is the latest addition to the modern classic range in the Triumph Motorcycles range in India. The Street Scrambler is an extension of the Triumph Bonneville range, with the unmistakable Bonneville design lines and silhouette, but that's where the similarities end. It gets equipment which lends the Street Scrambler a little extra than just pure street capability. At heart, it's still a Triumph Street Twin, but with some additional purposeful equipment when the going gets tough. Here's a look at all you need to know about the new Triumph Street Scrambler.

1. What is it?

The Triumph Street Scrambler is another addition to the Triumph modern-classic range, in the Bonneville family. It has the same basic silhouette but gets some extra features, like the high and side-mounted "scrambler-style" exhaust and a bash plate. Also included are a standard interchangeable pillion seat with an aluminium rear rack, removable pillion pegs and hangers and adventure style footpegs for the rider.

2. Is it the same engine as the Street Twin?

Yes, the engine on the Street Scrambler is the same as the Street Twin, but with a slightly different state of tune. The 900 cc parallel-twin engine makes 54 bhp, but with better throttle response and the 80 Nm of peak torque comes in at lower revs, at 2,850 rpm, while the Street Twin makes 80 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

3. Are the electronics same as the Street Twin?

Like the Triumph Street Twin, the Triumph Street Scrambler also gets ride-by-wire, standard ABS and traction control, but with a difference. Both the ABS and traction control on the Street Scrambler can be switched off, for better off-road performance.

4. What else is different?

The Street Scrambler's chassis has been revised too, although the steel cradle chassis is of similar architecture. The seat height is lower, the seat is narrower and the Street Scrambler also gets new suspension with increased travel. Up front is 41 mm KYB forks with 120 mm travel, and at the rear is a pair of KYB shocks, also with 120 mm travel. The front wheel of the Street Scrambler is also slightly larger, with a 19-inch wheel and shod with Metzeler Tourance dual purpose tyres.

5. Is it more expensive?

With additional equipment and capability leaning towards off-road use as well, the Street Scrambler is priced just above the Triumph Street Twin and the Triumph Bonneville T100 at ₹ 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It certainly makes for a more capable machine, particularly when the tarmac ends and the going gets rough.

