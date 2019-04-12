Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Date Confirmed

We expect the price of the Triumph Speed Twin to be about Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph Motorcycles has always had wide range of modern classic motorcycles globally. And it is the best-selling segment for the company as well. Ranging from the entry-level Street Twin to the off-the-charts gorgeous Thruxton R, Triumph has a something for everyone who is looking to buy a modern classic motorcycle. And the company is now getting ready to launch the Triumph Speed Twin in India on April 24, 2019, the newest feather in its modern classic cap. It gets the same 1200 cc parallel-twin engine which also does duty on the Thruxton. The idea behind the motorcycle is to combine the performance of the Thruxton R and the relaxed riding feel of a Bonneville T120.

The Triumph Speed Twin was first introduced in 1938, having the world's first parallel-twin engine and having earned the tag of being the world's first real 'Rider's Bike', until its production was stopped in 1966. Fast forward to 2019 and the new Speed Twin is basically a model that Triumph calls a modern custom roadster. Looking at the new Speed Twin, you can easily discern the classic lines along with retro styled panels, round panel and chiselled fuel tank. The overall look is quite similar to the Street Twin and that is not a bad thing at all.

(The Speed Twin gets a bunch of electronics such as ABS, traction control and 3 riding modes)

The Speed Twin uses the same 1200 cc 'high power' parallel-twin shared by the Thruxton and the Bonneville T120. The engine of course gets a few revisions such as a low inertia crank and a high compression head. The cam cover is now made of magnesium and the clutch assembly too has been revised. The engine makes 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm along with a peak torque output of 112 Nm at 4,950 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

(Triumph will launch the Speed Twin in India on April 24, 2019)

Triumph offers a bunch of features such as ride-by-wire, torque-assisted clutch along with three riding modes (Road, Sport and Rain). Other electronics include ABS and switchable traction control. The motorcycle also gets LED daytime running lamp along with LED rear lamp and LED indicators. There is also a USB charging socket along with a twin-pod instrument console with each pod having a small digital readout. Needless to say, the Speed Twin is a well-specced motorcycle.

We expect the prices to be about ₹ 11 lakh. Triumph dealerships have already started accepting bookings. Expect deliveries to begin from end of April or early May 2019.

