Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC: All You Need To Know

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC extends the Triumph Bonneville family with a bigger, more performance-oriented Scrambler boasting of true-blue off-road capability. Globally, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 is available in two variants - the XC and the XE. For India though, only the Scrambler 1200 XC has been launched. So, what really is the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC, and what does it offer that differentiates it from the 900 cc, Triumph Street Scrambler, or even the various other Scramblers from other manufacturers? Here's all you need to know about the all-new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is a superb blend of modern classic design and adventure capability

Design

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC may not look attractive or good-looking to everyone. That's because it blends modern classic design, yet loaded to the gills with all the modern electronic gadgetry, as well as real off-road capability. It's got a tall-ish stance, with the big, 21-inch spoked front wheel, suspended from the 45 mm Showa upside down fork with 200 mm travel. The LED headlight with the LED DRL strip lends a premium touch to the otherwise plain-Jane looks of the Scrambler.

The 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine puts out 89 bhp at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm at 3,950 rpm

Engine and Performance

The Scrambler 1200 XC is powered by the Bonneville 1200 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine tuned to put out 89 bhp at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 3,950 rpm. The engine has a nice meaty torque, coming in low in the revs, and the 89 bhp of power is more than enough to keep things interesting.

The Scrambler 1200 XC gets a 21-inch front wheel with a 45 mm fork with 200 mm suspension travel

Suspension and Brakes

Together with the 45 mm upside down fork, the Scrambler 1200 XC also gets fully adjustable Ohlins twin shocks with piggy-back reservoirs, also offering 200 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by top-spec Brembo M50 four-piston Monobloc calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel, and a 255 mm single disc at the rear, gripped by a Brembo two-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard, which can be switched off on the rear wheel in Off-Road mode.

The full-colour TFT instrument panel offers a long list of features, including controls for the 5 riding modes

Features

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes with a full-colour TFT screen with a long list of features, and also includes optional Bluetooth connectivity which offers turn-by-turn navigation and even GoPro controls from the handlebar. The Scrambler 1200 XC offers a choice of five riding modes as well - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and a customisable Rider mode.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC offers tremendous value at ₹ 10.73 lakh with real off-road capability

Price and Positioning

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is priced at ₹ 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers the same capability as the Triumph Tiger 800, prices for which start at ₹ 11.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XR variant. In terms of immediate competition, the Scrambler 1200 XC is more affordable than the Ducati Scrambler 1100 ( ₹ 10.9 lakh) and is just ₹ 80,000 more than the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled ( ₹ 9.93 lakh). At ₹ 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC offers tremendous value and a whole lot of capability.

SPECIFICATIONS Engine Capacity 1200 cc Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, 270-degree crank parallel twin Maximum Power 89 bhp @ 7,400 rpm Peak Torque 110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm Gearbox 6-speed Frame Tubular steel with aluminium cradle Swingarm Twin-sided aluminium Front Tyre 90/90-21 Tubeless Rear Tyre 150/70-17 Tubeless Front Suspension 45 mm fully adjustable Showa upside down fork Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Ohlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoirs Front Suspension Travel 200 mm Rear Suspension Travel 200 mm Front Brakes Twin 320 mm discs, Brembo M50 four-piston calipers ABS Rear Brakes Single 255 mm disc, Brembo two-piston caliper, ABS Dry Weight 205 kg Seat Height 840 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 16 litres Claimed Fuel Efficiency 20.4 kmpl

