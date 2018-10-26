New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim

The 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC version is the "all-rounder" variant in the line-up and will not only be more affordable but more suitable as well for Indian riders.

The 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 is expected to arrive in India sometime next year

The all-new 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 was revealed earlier this week and the model is scheduled to make its way to markets globally by early next year. The British off-roader motorcycle brings a host of electronics to the segment, while keeping the minimalism intact, which will set it apart from its rivals in this segment. With the Indian launch expected in early 2019 as well, carandbike can now confirm that the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be arriving in the base XC trim first. The Scrambler 1200 XC is the "all-rounder" variant, while the XE version has been packaged to be more off-road friendly. This means that the Scrambler 1200 XC misses out on certain hardware over the XE.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Global Debut

The key difference includes a tweaked suspension set up on the 2019 Triumph Scrambler XE that comes with 250 mm of travel at the front and rear, while the XC version has 200 mm of travel. The 1200 XE also gets 32mm-longer aluminium swingarm than the XC. On the front, the bikes get fully adjustable USD Showa forks on both versions.

ktmqpm8k

(The Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets true-blue off-road capability with long travel suspension, and large 21-inch front wheel)

Braking performance is handled by the same Brembo M50 monoblock calipers with two 320 mm discs up front and a single 255 mm disc with a Brembo 2-piston floating caliper at the rear, on both versions. The XE though gets additional Switchable Cornering ABS, while dual-channel ABS is standard.

Power on the 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes from the 1200 cc twin-cylinder engine borrowed from the Bonneville range. The motor has been tweaked to churn out 12 per cent more power than the Bonneville T120. The engine produces 89 bhp at 7400 rpm, while peak torque of 110 Nm kicks in earlier at 3950 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200: 5 Things To Know

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC comes with five riding modes, while the XE also gets an off-road specific Off-Road Pro mode, similar to the Tiger series and allows the rider to turn off traction control and ABS, while using an off-road specific engine mapping.

000kfbgo

(The Scrambler 1200 XE comes with longer travel suspension, cornering ABS and an off-road pro mode)

Other electronics on the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC include keyless ignition, heated grips, cruise control, and USB charging. The bike also gets a world's first integrated GoPro control system that connects via the TFT dash and an accessory Bluetooth module and allows camera control via the switchgear. The instrument console will also be able to provide turn-by-turn navigation using Google maps via the smartphone, thanks to a partnership with Google.

0 Comments

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC will be primarily taking on the Ducati Scrambler 1100 in the segment, but certainly pushes the bar as far as all the electronics are concerned. The Scrambler 1200 XC is expected to command a price tag of around ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it in-line with the competition.

