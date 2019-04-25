New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be the fifth launch from the British two-wheeler manufacturer in India this year.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC will be the only variant that will be coming to India

Triumph Motorcycle India has finally confirmed that the next model to join the company's line-up will be the Triumph Scrambler 1200. Speaking to carandbike.com on the sidelines of the launch of the new Speed Twin, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India confirmed that the company will be launching the Scrambler 1200 next month, in May 2019. Globally, the motorcycle was unveiled last year in October 2018, and it comes in two variants - Scrambler 1200 XC and a more off-road oriented Scrambler 1200 XE. Triumph, however, will only launch the more road-biased XC variant in India, which we have already ridden.

Triumph Scrambler 1200

₹ 11.5 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2019

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 is powered by the company's tried and tested 'high-torque' 1,200 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that also powers the Thruxton R. However, the engine has been reworked upon to suit the adventure/off-road character of the Scrambler 1200. The 27-degree firing order parallel-twin engine has a different state of tune to make it put out 89 bhp at 7,400 rpm, and peak torque of 110 Nm at 3,950 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assisted clutch.

0bmkv2m4

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is the model that is likely to come to India first

Visually, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes with that signature retro look with its bare-bones design. The bike comes with a retro-styled fuel tank, ribbed single-piece seat and high-mounted twin exhausts which gives its "purpose-built motorcycle" look. The Scrambler 1200 gets a steel tubular double cradle frame, and Showa forks and Ohlins rear shocks. But there's some difference in the set-up. The 1200 XC gets 200 mm suspension travel at both the rear and front, while the XE gets 250 mm suspension travel. The Showa front fork on the XC is a 45 mm upside-down fork, while the XE gets a 47 mm upside-down fork with gold anodised finish.

Furthermore, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 also comes with the segment-first 21-inch front wheel, along with 17-inch rear wheels, shod in dual-purpose tyres from Metzeler. Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M50 monoblock calipers up front and a single 255 mm disc, gripped by a Brembo 2-piston floating caliper. Both bikes get switchable ABS, but the XE trim gets switchable cornering ABS.

In terms of features, the bikes come with ride-by-wire, cruise control, heated grips, under seat mobile storage with a USB charging port, keyless ignition, and torque assist clutch. The bike also comes with the latest generation full-colour TFT instrument display, offering a bunch of vehicle information. The Scrambler 1200 also gets a first-of-its-kind integrated GoPro control system facilitating GoPro camera operation, which is facilitated by an accessory fitted connectivity Bluetooth module, along with turn by turn navigation function.



