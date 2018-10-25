New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Makes Its Global Debut; Launch in 2019

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 borrows the 1200 cc high torque parallel-twin engine of the Triumph Thruxton R, but has been retuned for more torque lower in the revs. Introduced in two variants.

View Photos
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 is expected to be launched in India in 2019

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the all-new Triumph Scrambler 1200, an off-road motorcycle on the lines of the Triumph Street Scrambler, but with a more potent 1200 cc parallel-twin engine, and suspension set-up suited for proper off-road duty. The Scrambler 1200 is offered in two variants - the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. The model names have been borrowed from the Tiger family instead of the Bonneville range to underline the new Scrambler 1200's off-road capability. Both variants are off-road oriented, but the top-spec XE variant offers more suspension travel and more advanced electronics. Both variants of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be displayed to the public at next month's EICMA show in Milan, with a market launch slated for early 2019.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 is offered in two variants - the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE

Shoeb Farooq, General Manager Triumph Motorcycles India said- "The all-new Triumph Scrambler 1200 delivers versatility both on and off-roads while demonstrating unique levels of capability, performance, fun to ride accessibility and access to varied personalisation. Our endeavour is to continue making newer and better products - I am certain that given the diversity of trails and varied riding conditions here in India the all-new Scrambler 1200 will be quite a showstopper and a desired motorcycle among the Indian riders."

The Triumph Scrambler 1200's engine churns out 89 bhp and develops 110Nm of torque

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 is powered by the company's tried and tested 'high-torque' 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that also powers the Thruxton R. However, the motor on the Scrambler 1200 comes with several changes to make it more off-road friendly. For instance, in the Scrambler 1200, the engine churns out 89 bhp @ 7,400 rpm, compared to the Thruxton R, which makes 96 bhp @ 6,750 rpm. Torque, on the other hand, is just marginally less at 110 Nm, but it's achieved much earlier at just 3,950 rpm, compared to the Thruxton R, which develops 112 Nm at 4,950 rpm. This is expected to make the Scrambler 1200 have more grunt with minimal throttle input, suitable for traversing broken trails and for riding off-road.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes with fully-adjustable twin-spring Ohlins rear suspension

Both models come with fully-adjustable twin-spring Ohlins rear suspension, along with fully adjustable USD forks from Showa up front (45 mm for XC and 47 mm for XE). However, in the XC, both the front and rear unit offer 200 mm of travel, while on the XE, they offer 250 mm of travel. The XE also gets gold anodised front forks compared to the black unit on the XC. Both models are equipped with piggy-back reservoirs.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets fully adjustable USD forks from Showa up front

Another highlight of the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 is the segment-first 21-inch front wheel, along with 17-inch rear wheels, shod in dual-purpose tyres from Metzeler. Braking duties are handled by twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M50 monoblock calipers up front and a single 255 mm disc, gripped by a Brembo 2-piston floating caliper. Both bikes get switchable ABS, but the XE trim gets switchable cornering ABS.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets a first-of-its-kind integrated GoPro control system

In terms of features, the bikes come with ride-by-wire, cruise control, heated grips, under seat mobile storage with USB charging port, keyless ignition, and torque assist clutch. The bike also comes with the latest generation full-colour TFT instrument display, offering a bunch of vehicle information. The Scrambler 1200 also gets a first-of-its-kind integrated GoPro control system facilitating GoPro camera operation, which is facilitated by an accessory fitted connectivity Bluetooth module, along with turn by turn navigation function.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes with the latest generation full-colour TFT instrument display

Design-wise, the bike retains the bare basic characteristics of the Scrambler with special attention to detail like brushed aluminium mudguard, wide handlebars, classic bench seat and more. Both bikes come with premium-looking paint schemes with distinguishing patterns, the most apparent being the triangular Triumph logo on the Scrambler 1200 XE.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets get all-LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps

0 Comments

Both bikes get all-LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. In India, the Scrambler 1200 is expected to be launched sometime around March 2019, but Triumph India is expected to launch only the top-spec XE trim in India. Once launched, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 will take on the the Ducati Scrambler 1100 in India. Prices of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE are expected to be around ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom) once it's launched in India.

