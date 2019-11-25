Triumph Rocket 3 To Debut At India Bike Week 2019

The new Triumph Rocket 3 has been making waves ever since it was launched earlier in the year for its size, performance and presence. And the good news is that Triumph will be launching the new Rocket 3 in India as well. In fact, Triumph Motorcycles India has confirmed that it will be showcasing the Rocket 3 in India at the 2019 India Bike Week to be held next month in Goa. The new Rocket 3 will be showcased as part of Triumph's six year anniversary celebrations in India.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3; All You Need To Know

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the touring-oriented variant with slightly different ergonomics with a focus on comfort)

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is available in two variants which are the R and the GT. The Rocket 3 R gets a sportier handlebar and footpegs positioned in the mid-section of the bike. It gets blacked out cast wheels. The GT is more comfort-oriented model for touring. It gets a lower seat height, an adjustable backrest for the passenger, adjustable passenger footpegs, a slightly taller flyscreen and heated grips. The rider seating position on the GT is more touring-friendly with a slightly taller handlebar and forward-set footpegs, which offer three horizontal position settings.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 R is the muscular roadster with blacked out wheels and a slightly lean design)

The biggest change in the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is the new engine. It displaces 2,458 cc and it is the world's largest production motorcycle engine with higher capacity and performance than the last generation Rocket III. The in-line, three-cylinder, DOHC engine puts out 165 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a massive 221 Nm of peak torque at just 4,000 rpm. The engine is lighter by 18 kg, due to a lighter crankcase assembly which save 11 kg, a new dry sump lubrication system with integral oil tank which saves 3.9 kg, and new balancer shafts which save 3.6 kg. The Rocket 3 has claimed acceleration figures of 0-60 mph (0-96 kmph) in just 2.79 seconds.

(New 2,458 cc in-line three-cylinder engine puts out 163 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm)

We expect the 2020 Rocket 3 to be launched in India sometime in mid-2020, with prices ranging from ₹ 16-18 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation Triumph Rocket 3 will compete head on with the Ducati Diavel 1260 and the Ducati XDiavel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.