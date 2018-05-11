Triumph Motorcycles India To Focus On Tier II Cities To Increase Volumes

Premium motorcycle maker, Triumph Motorcycles India announced that it will focus more on tier-II cities like Surat and Ludhiana to maintain its double digit growth and increase the volume share in those cities. The company plans to achieve this with the help of its current line-up and also expand the Triumph base in India. Triumph aims to achieve its sales target on the back of the Speedmaster, 2018 Tiger 800 and the newly launched 2018 Tiger 1200. According to the company, it sold close to 1,175 units this fiscal year.

Triumph India, however, is not banking solely on its products and aims to expand its dealership network in the country this fiscal as well. Currently, Triumph India has a total of 16 dealerships across the country, which it plans to increase to 20 by the end of this year. The newer dealerships will however be set-up in tier-II cities and will focus on experience stores and engaging the customers through events.

Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said, "In terms of Triumph, our strategy is very clear. We have a three pronged strategy. One is in terms of getting the right kind of brands and being present in all the segments in India. Our second part of the strategy was to ensure that our footprint in terms of experience stores is well laid-down in India.

Sumbly said that the third phase in this strategy is customer engagement through various experience tours. He said, "Our third strategy is to engage with the customers through events, whether it is a Tiger training academy, whether it is a Tiger trail, whether it is California school training on track. So we are investing more not only on the brand or in terms of giving an experience via our experience tour, we are also working to make this segment become large and it is helping us to gain our market share so our strategy is working very well."

Triumph Motorcycles India launched the updated Tiger 1200 at a price of ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2018 Tiger 1200 now comes with around 100 new updates, while losing considerable weight from the chassis, engine and the exhaust. Moreover, the 2018 Tiger 1200 gets more than 50 accessories with a 2 year warranty and will be available in 3 colors- Jet Black, Crystal White and Matt Khaki. It also gets a new 5-inch fully digital instrumentation console, backlit switchgear, all LED lighting, adaptive cornering lights and an updated cruise control along with keyless ignition as well.

