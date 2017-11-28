Triumph Motorcycles Completes Four Years In India

Triumph Motorcycles entered the Indian market in November 2013, and has managed to establish itself as one of the leading premium motorcycle makers in the country over the years. November 28 marks four years of Triumph commencing operations in India, which has seen the iconic British bike maker introduce 16 different motorcycles across five different categories, and has expanded its presence to over 14 dealerships pan India. In its four years of operations in India, Triumph has a built a customer base of over 4500, and aims to be one of the strongest players in the premium motorcycle segment. The company operates out of a CKD assembly facility in Manesar, Haryana.

Speaking about completing four years in India, Triumph Motorcycles, Managing Director, Vimal Sumbly said, "It has been a delightful ride for us in India with a great response from not only our customers and partners but also the entire riding fraternity who share our passion and enthusiasm. In fact we are proud to say that Triumph Motorcycles has been instrumental in bringing back another chapter of riding amongst thousands on enthusiast who had hung up their riding gear due to non-availability of exciting bikes here in India."

After much speculation, Triumph finally made its way to India four years ago when the premium motorcycle segment was about to boom. However, the past years have seen this space grow exponentially and the bike maker has benefited immensely from a diverse range of offerings. Triumph has been quick to bring its global line-up to India starting right from the Bonneville range to the new Tigers. This year saw the manufacturer introduce the much anticipated all-new Street Triple, Street Scrambler and Bonneville Bobber.

Meanwhile, Triumph India has been constantly active not only with regular launches but with customer centric events and timely social media updates. Apart from selling motorcycles, the bike maker also organised events and excursions in order to make better riders of their customers. While Triumph partnered with California Superbike School (CSS) and RACR Academy for on-track sessions, the company also organises its own Triumph Tiger training for Tiger owners and enthusiasts, in a bid to bring more safety and understanding of riding the might motorcycles. We too attended the Tiger Training Academy earlier this year, and we have to say it was an insightful experience.

This year also saw Triumph make one of its most strategic announcements for global as well as the Indian market. The company announced its partnership with Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto, which will see the legendary brand build motorcycles in the 300-500 cc segment. The joint venture will see Triumph provide its technology, skills and R&D for the development of the motorcycles while Bajaj will bring forth its cost effective manufacturing techniques that have worked so well in the KTM partnership. The first results of the Triumph-Bajaj partnership are expected to roll out by 2021 and will be global motorcycles.

This year also saw Triumph announce that it will be supplying race engines to Moto2 starting 2019. The new 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine is already offered on the new Street Triple, but gets a bulk of changes to make it race ready.

While it's been an impressive fourth year at Triumph, the company is already gearing up to make the fifth one even better. Among the slew of new launches is the new Triumph Speedmaster that made its Indian debut at IBW 2017, while the new Speed Triple is also expected to make its way to India sometime next year. The all-new Tiger 800 and 1200 range that were revealed at EICMA will also be heading to India next year.

