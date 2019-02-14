New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range

All Triumph motorcycles are now offered an extended warranty of two years that covers a host of components.

The Triumph extended warrany needs to be purchased within the standard warranty period

Triumph Motorcycle India has announced extended warranty schemes for its complete bike range. The extended warranty can be availed over and above the standard 24-month warranty available and is relevant for an additional two years. The British manufacturer announced the extended warranty on the sidelines of the 2019 Street Twin and the Street Scrambler launch. The new bikes are also included under the extended warranty scheme that covers unlimited kilometres on all Triumph motorcycles in a bid to offer hassle-free ownership to the customers. The warranty is globally applicable at all of Triumph's global dealerships and is transferrable too, in case of a new owner.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launched In India

The Triumph extended warranty ensures the motorcycles are looked after the brand and by company trained technicians using genuine OEM parts. The warranty covers the engine parts, electrical components, sensors, cooling circuit, gearbox parts, suspension system, frame assembly, swingarm components, lubrication system and more. The exact list of parts though needs to be checked for each motorcycle.

dqtenddo

The extended warranty is applicable to the newly launched Street Twin and Street Scrambler

The extended warranty can be purchased anytime between the date of purchase of the bike and till the standard warranty is valid. Customers obtaining the extended warranty within the first three months of purchase can get it at a more affordable price, which increases marginally once the initial 90 day period is over.

Triumph introduced the 2019 Street Twin and the Street Scrambler with prices starting at ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikes are based on the same platform as the older version, but get comprehensively upgraded engine with power, improved torque delivery, and throttle response, as well as cosmetic tweaks. The motorcycles also come with multiple riding modes this time including Rain and Road, while the Scrambler also comes with an Off-Road mode. Bookings for the new Street Twin and the Street Scrambler are now open.

