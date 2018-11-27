New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Moto2 Engine Output Announced

The 765 cc, in-line triple cylinder Triumph Moto2 engine makes over 138 bhp, Triumph has announced.


The 2019 Triumph Moto2 765 cc triple-cylinder engine makes over 138 bhp

Highlights

  • The Triumph Moto2 engine makes over 138 bhp of peak power
  • Triumph will be the single-engine supplier from the 2019 Moto2 season
  • The Triumph Moto2 engine is based on the 765 cc Street Triple RS

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the maximum power output of the new triple cylinder engine which will be used for the 2019 Moto2 season. At a press conference in Valenica, alongside Externpro, Magneti Marelli and Dorna, Triumph has announced the power figures for the Moto2 race engines. And the British manufacturer says the 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder Moto2 engines based on the engine of the Triumph Street Triple RS will make more than 138 bhp peak power output. There's no word on any torque figures yet, but the 138 bhp figure is quite higher than the outgoing Honda CBR600 four-cylinder engines which made "just under 130 bhp".

triumph moto2 prototype

The Triumph Moto2 engine will make the Moto2 bikes only a few seconds slower than full-size MotoGP bikes

"Triumph has been extremely warmly welcomed by Dorna, its partners and the Press. It really feels like people share our excitement in Triumph's entry into factory supported, top flight motorcycle racing. We are confident that our engine development programme has been extremely comprehensive and that the increased power, wide spread of torque and amazing triple sound will bring exciting racing in 2019," said Stuart Wood, Chief Engineer, Triumph Motorcycles.

triumph 765 cc triple engine for moto2

The Triumph 765 cc triple engine for the 2019 Moto2 season has been derived from the 765 cc engine of the Triumph Street Triple RS

Triumph has already completed a multiple phase testing programme focussed on maximising performance, durability and drivability, a statement from the British motorcycle manufacturer said. The company has carried out an extensive two-year engine development program of factory-based, dynamometer and multiple track locations for testing. More than 2,500 "race pace" laps have been completed at a range of European circuits, and high performance coatings have been applied to engine internal components for enhanced performance.

ip0vtjog

The 765 cc Moto2 engine has been derived from the engine of the Triumph Street Triple RS and testing has been going on for sometime now with the Magneti Marelli ECU

The Triumph Moto2 triple race engines are based on the 765 cc, Street Triple RS production engine, which itself is derived originally from the Daytona 675 supersport bike. The new race engines have modified cylinder head with revised inlet and exhaust ports for optimised gas flow, a higher compression ratio and titanium valves with stiffer valve springs. Revised cam timings provide increased rpm, and come with high flow fuel injectors, as well as low inertia race kit alternator. The first and second gear ratios have been revised, and a Magneti Marelli ECU has been used. The adjustable slipper clutch is race-developed. Triumph has also supported extensive ECU development testing with Magneti Marelli, supplying the base data and provision of engines, a full test mule and Triumph technical support team. Additionally, ECU development input has also been provided to the chassis manufacturers.

triumph moto2 prototype

Triumph has been testing the Moto2 prototype with the 765 cc engine for a few months now

The Moto2 class is the 600 cc, four-stroke class, which was introduced in 2010 to replace the traditional, 250 cc class in Grand Prix racing. In 2019, the Moto2 championship will switch from the Honda CBR600RR-sourced in-line four cylinder engine to the bigger, 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder Triumph engine with the Magneti Marelli ECU.



