Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected

Triumph Motorcycles India has issued a recall of over 1,000 units of its modern classic motorcycles because of a potential fault where the clutch cable may come in contact with the wiring harness, causing loss of electrical power. The securing guide for the clutch cable in the headstock tidy could be faulty. The clutch cable may contact the main harness cover and cause damage to wiring within the main harness, and lead to a loss of electrical power to various electrical circuits on the motorcycles. Triumph will notify owners of the affected motorcycles, and dealers will replace the original securing guide for the clutch cable and main harness with an updated one, free of charge. The affected models in India include the Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Street Scrambler. The affected models were manufactured between 2016 and 2019.

(The Triumph Bonneville T120 has also been affected by the recall in India)

The Triumph modern classic portfolio is the most popular range of motorcycles for the company globally. As much as 60-70 per cent of Triumph's sales across the world come from the modern classic range in the Bonneville family. In India too, the Triumph Bonneville range is the most popular range of motorcycles from the British brand with the Street Twin being the highest selling model for Triumph globally.

Triumph USA too had issued a recall for over 12,500 units of its modern classic range in USA earlier in the month for the same issue that is plaguing the Indian motorcycles too. The affected models in USA include the 2016-2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black, 2017-2019 Bonneville T100 and T100 Black, 2017-2018 Street Cup and Street Scrambler, and 2016-2018 Street Twin motorcycles.

