New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected

Triumph Motorcycles India has recalled over 1,000 units of modern classic motorcycles in India because of faulty wiring harness. The affected models include Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Street Scrambler, which were manufactured between 2016 & 2019

View Photos
Triumph will be rectifying the fault in affected motorcycles in India

Highlights

  • Affected models include Street Twin, T100, T120 & Street Scrambler
  • All bikes were manufactured between 2016 and 2019
  • Over 12,000 Triumph bikes were recalled in USA for the same issue

Triumph Motorcycles India has issued a recall of over 1,000 units of its modern classic motorcycles because of a potential fault where the clutch cable may come in contact with the wiring harness, causing loss of electrical power. The securing guide for the clutch cable in the headstock tidy could be faulty. The clutch cable may contact the main harness cover and cause damage to wiring within the main harness, and lead to a loss of electrical power to various electrical circuits on the motorcycles. Triumph will notify owners of the affected motorcycles, and dealers will replace the original securing guide for the clutch cable and main harness with an updated one, free of charge. The affected models in India include the Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Street Scrambler. The affected models were manufactured between 2016 and 2019.

Also Read: Triumph Recalls Over 12,000 motorcycles in USA

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Tiger 800

Street Twin

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Tiger 1200

Rocket III Roadster

Bonneville T120

Speedmaster

Street Scrambler

Thunderbird

Bonneville T100

Street Triple S

Thruxton R

Tiger Explorer XCx

triumph bonneville t120

(The Triumph Bonneville T120 has also been affected by the recall in India)

The Triumph modern classic portfolio is the most popular range of motorcycles for the company globally. As much as 60-70 per cent of Triumph's sales across the world come from the modern classic range in the Bonneville family. In India too, the Triumph Bonneville range is the most popular range of motorcycles from the British brand with the Street Twin being the highest selling model for Triumph globally.

0 Comments

Triumph USA too had issued a recall for over 12,500 units of its modern classic range in USA earlier in the month for the same issue that is plaguing the Indian motorcycles too. The affected models in USA include the 2016-2019 Triumph Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black, 2017-2019 Bonneville T100 and T100 Black, 2017-2018 Street Cup and Street Scrambler, and 2016-2018 Street Twin motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Tiger 800 with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800
BMW 750 GS
BMW
750 GS
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda
CRF1000L Africa Twin
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
TAGS :
Triumph Bikes in India Triumph Bikes Recall Triumph Modern Classic bikes Triumph Street Twin Triumph Street Scrambler Triumph Bonneville T100 Triumph Bonneville T120

Latest News

Renault Samsung XM3 Unveiled At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Renault Samsung XM3 Unveiled At The 2019 Seoul Motor Show
Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected
Triumph Modern Classic Range Recalled In India; Over 1,000 Units Affected
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
2020 BMW 1 Series Details Revealed
2020 BMW 1 Series Details Revealed
Tata Motors Sales Cross Over 1 Million Units In 2018
Tata Motors Sales Cross Over 1 Million Units In 2018
Honda Civic Receives 2400 Bookings In 40 Days
Honda Civic Receives 2400 Bookings In 40 Days
Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT
Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT
Standalone Metro Systems Not Effective, Need Shared Mobility & Electric Vehicles: Venkaiah Naidu
Standalone Metro Systems Not Effective, Need Shared Mobility & Electric Vehicles: Venkaiah Naidu
Daimler To Develop Smart Brand Together With Geely
Daimler To Develop Smart Brand Together With Geely
John Abraham To Produce And Star In A Movie About Motorcycles
John Abraham To Produce And Star In A Movie About Motorcycles
Mavox Helmets Launched With Prices Starting At Rs. 1,485
Mavox Helmets Launched With Prices Starting At Rs. 1,485
Honda, Hino Hitch Ride With Self-driving Car Service Venture Of SoftBank, Toyota
Honda, Hino Hitch Ride With Self-driving Car Service Venture Of SoftBank, Toyota
Mahindra To Increase Prices Across Range By Up To 2.7 Per Cent From April
Mahindra To Increase Prices Across Range By Up To 2.7 Per Cent From April
BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 59.20 Lakh
BMW 530i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 59.20 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR Series Gets ABS Across Entire Range
TVS Apache RTR Series Gets ABS Across Entire Range

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12.83 - 16.19 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 8.02 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.68 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
₹ 23.22 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 10.37 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.78 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 9.18 Lakh *
Triumph Thunderbird
Triumph Thunderbird
₹ 15.32 - 17.81 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 9.22 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.75 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
₹ 19.86 Lakh *
View More
x
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities