New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Launches My Triumph Connectivity System In India; Priced At ₹ 19,568

The My Triumph Connectivity System offers Bluetooth connectivity, including live navigation, route and ride summary, as well as the world's first motorcycle integrated "GoPro" control system.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Triumph My Connectivity System is only available for Scrambler 1200 XC and the Rocket 3 R

Highlights

  • Triumph Connectivity System offers motorcycle integrated GoPro controls
  • My Triumph App allows route planning, navigation and ride status sharing
  • My Triumph Connectivity System also allows phone and music operation

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the My Triumph Connectivity System in India, and customers can purchase the accessory system at a Triumph dealership for ₹ 19,568 and install it on their Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and Triumph Rocket 3 R motorcycles in India. The accessory My Triumph Connectivity System includes the My Triumph Connectivity module, software updates of the module, software updates for the TFT instruments, as well as a dedicated My Triumph mobile app. The installation is available only for two models and is likely to take around an hour.

sic448f

The My Triumph Connectivity System offers the world's first motorcycle integrated GoPro controls

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Tiger 800

Rocket 3 R

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Tiger 1200

Bonneville T100

Street Scrambler

Speed Twin

Street Twin

Bonneville T120

Speedmaster

Scrambler 1200

Street Triple S

Thruxton R

With the My Triumph mobile app, users can record a ride route, access a summary of the ride route, and share it with friends. The My Triumph app also allows for live navigation, built with Google, on the Triumph motorcycle's TFT instrument console, and monitors the status of the Triumph motorcycle, presenting key information such as odometer, average fuel consumption, as well as time/distance to next service. The My Triumph is available for download both for Android and iOS devices.

7tpecam

The My Triumph Connectivity System also offers live navigation, route planning and more

The My Triumph TFT Connectivity system is the world's first motorcycle integrated GoPro control system, through which the rider can capture every moment of their ride by connecting their GoPro to the TFT display where they can intuitively access and control key GoPro functions through the motorcycle's TFT instruments and left hand switch cube. The TFT instruments display simple graphic icons on the screen, indicating the status of the GoPro camera, including mode, start film, stop film, take photo and battery level. This system is compatible with all GoPro cameras from Hero 5 and Session 5 onwards.

0 Comments

The My Triumph Connectivity module also allows phone and music operation, enabling the rider to pair their smartphone and Bluetooth headset to the connectivity system providing full and intuitive control on the move. Phone functions, such as receiving and making calls and SMS notifications can also be controlled from the left hand switch cube, as well as music selection. The My Triumph Connectivity System is only available for the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC, as well as the new Triumph Rocket 3 R in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Tiger 800 with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12.83 - 16.19 Lakh *
Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 19.19 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.68 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 9.22 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 9.18 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 10.15 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 8.02 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 10.37 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.78 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 11.49 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.75 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos To Get A Price Hike From January 2020
Kia Seltos To Get A Price Hike From January 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities