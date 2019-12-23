The Triumph My Connectivity System is only available for Scrambler 1200 XC and the Rocket 3 R

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the My Triumph Connectivity System in India, and customers can purchase the accessory system at a Triumph dealership for ₹ 19,568 and install it on their Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and Triumph Rocket 3 R motorcycles in India. The accessory My Triumph Connectivity System includes the My Triumph Connectivity module, software updates of the module, software updates for the TFT instruments, as well as a dedicated My Triumph mobile app. The installation is available only for two models and is likely to take around an hour.

With the My Triumph mobile app, users can record a ride route, access a summary of the ride route, and share it with friends. The My Triumph app also allows for live navigation, built with Google, on the Triumph motorcycle's TFT instrument console, and monitors the status of the Triumph motorcycle, presenting key information such as odometer, average fuel consumption, as well as time/distance to next service. The My Triumph is available for download both for Android and iOS devices.

The My Triumph Connectivity System also offers live navigation, route planning and more

The My Triumph TFT Connectivity system is the world's first motorcycle integrated GoPro control system, through which the rider can capture every moment of their ride by connecting their GoPro to the TFT display where they can intuitively access and control key GoPro functions through the motorcycle's TFT instruments and left hand switch cube. The TFT instruments display simple graphic icons on the screen, indicating the status of the GoPro camera, including mode, start film, stop film, take photo and battery level. This system is compatible with all GoPro cameras from Hero 5 and Session 5 onwards.

The My Triumph Connectivity module also allows phone and music operation, enabling the rider to pair their smartphone and Bluetooth headset to the connectivity system providing full and intuitive control on the move. Phone functions, such as receiving and making calls and SMS notifications can also be controlled from the left hand switch cube, as well as music selection. The My Triumph Connectivity System is only available for the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC, as well as the new Triumph Rocket 3 R in India.

