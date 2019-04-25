New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019

Triumph India will start selling pre-owned motorcycle within next 3-4 months. The company will be exclusively selling Triumph motorcycles only and the bikes will also come with a company-backed warranty.

The company will be exclusively selling Triumph motorcycles through its pre-owned business

Triumph Motorcycles India has confirmed that it will be entering the pre-owned motorcycle business by August 2019. The company is currently chalking out a plan but aims to start selling pre-owned Triumph motorcycles in the country by the next 3-4 months. The British motorcycle manufacturer will be exclusively selling Triumph motorcycles through its pre-owned business and the bikes will be sold via its existing dealerships. The used motorcycles will be serviced and refurbished by Triumph and they will also come with a company-backed warranty scheme.

With this the company also aims to attract more customers to join the Triumph family, considering the fact that the pre-owned bikes will come with a considerable price reduction. lowering the company entry-level price point. In fact, speaking to us on the pricing strategy, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, "a pre-owned Triumph motorcycle that is anywhere around 2-3 years old will come with a price reduction of about 25 to 30 per cent. Bikes that are older than 5 years will be much lesser"

Talking about the warranty scheme for pre-owned Triumph bike, Farooq said that the company is still working on a plan. Currently, a new Triumph motorcycle comes with 2 years standard warranty and an optional 2 years of extended warranty that covers unlimited kilometres. So, as of now, Triumph is contemplating on whether to offer a 1-year warranty or 2-year warranty plan with it pre-owned motorcycles.

Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched the all-new Triumph Speed Twin in the country, priced at ₹ 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The bike is the newest motorcycle to join the Bonneville line-up in India and is powered by a Thruxton R sourced 1200 cc High Power parallel-twin engine that makes 96 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. In addition to design and styling, Triumph has also extensively worked upon the chassis, suspension, and brakes to make the new Speed Twin a performance-oriented modern classic motorcycle. The Speed Twin offers both performance and handling, in addition to a more upright and easy-to-live-with ergonomics.

