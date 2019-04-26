Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019

Triumph Motorcycles India will launch Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant vehicles in India by end of this year. The news was confirmed to us by Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, on the sidelines of the launch of the new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin. Talking about the timeline for the arrival of the new BS6 compliant motorcycles, Farooq said, "The good part this time with this transition is that the timelines are very clear, and every manufacturer has a decent amount of time to manage the whole transition. So, we have also put specifics together, and I think around December 2019, we'll start supplying our BS6 variants into the market, and post that we'll be changing the whole range to BS6."

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019

Triumph India recently launched the 2019 Speed Twin in India

Currently, the British two-wheeler maker offers one of the widest range of premium motorcycles in India with about 14 motorcycles models in its line-up. In fact, next month, the company will add one more new model to its line-up with the launch of the 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200. So, when we asked about the timeline for when the company plans to stop offering BS4 models, Farooq said, "We have to ensure that all our stocks are liquidated by March 31. So, that's what we are all working for. We are working backwards from March 31 and trying to see what kind of stocks are required. So, we would like to sell till March 31, but we don't want to have a situation where we are left with more than required stocks, either with us or the dealerships."

Also Read: Triumph India To Come Up With Four New Dealerships By End Of 2020

The transition from BS4 to BS6 is quite a complicated process and involves a huge amount of investment from vehicle manufactures. This is why a lot of manufacturers in India are planning to convert mostly the best-selling models in the line-up which the poor performers are likely to see the end of the road once BS6 kicks in from April 2020. But that doesn't seem to the case for Triumph, when we asked whether the company had some similar plans, Shoeb Farooq said, "I foresee the entire line up going into BS6. There may be a time gap between certain models and variants for which you might have to wait a couple of months extra, but 100 per cent line up is going to go into BS6, over a period of time."

Triumph Scrambler 1200 will be the 5th model to be launched by the company in 2019

Also Read: Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019

As for the models that have been launched in India this year, Triumph India has announced that it will have five consecutive launches in the first half of 2019. So far, the company has launched four motorcycles in India, including the 2019 Street Twin, 2019 Street Scrambler, Tiger 800 XCA, and the most recent one was the all-new, 2019 Triumph Speed Twin. The fifth one, of course, will be the soon-to-be-launched 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.