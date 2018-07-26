Triumph Flags Off Second Edition Of Tiger Trails

Triumph Motorcycles India flagged off the second edition of its Tiger Trails experience, a ride to the Spiti valley spread over 5 days, starting from Shimla on July 22, and ending in Manali on July 27. As many as 20 Triumph Tiger customers are participating in the second edition of the Tiger Trails, and will experience different terrains and challenges along the way. The Tiger Trails ride cum training program is designed for adventure riders seeking to explore the limits of their own capabilities and their bikes on the rough terrain of the Spiti valley in the Himalayas.

"With over 900 Tiger customers in the country Triumph Motorcycles does not just deliver great motorcycles, we also create an ecosystem in which the rider is equipped with the skill sets to ride deftly and safely. Our initiatives like the Triumph Tiger Trails and Tiger Training Academies have had an overwhelming response across India. With the recent introduction of the all new Tiger 800 and the Tiger 1200, the game just got better. We have and will be working on more of these curated programmes to further our commitment to building a safe riding culture in India, and to promote the spirit of adventure in the country," said Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India.

Triumph also organises the Tiger Training Academy with veteran rider and adventure enthusiast Vijay Parmar leading the training session for Tiger owners who want to improve their off-road ridinf skills on their bikes. Triumph however, is not the only brand which specialises in such adventure training activities. Ducati also has the Ducati Dream Tour and Ducati Riding Experience initiatives aimed at giving customers a more adventure experience, as well as improve their riding skills.

