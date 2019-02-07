Triumph Daytona 765 Spotted Testing

The first spy shots of the new Triumph Daytona 765 have been caught by British publication Motorcyclenews. The pictures have been published in the print edition of this week's issue of MCN, and are likely to be released online soon. The platform for the upcoming new Triumph Daytona 765 will be the three-cylinder engine that Triumph developed last year for the Moto2 prototypes. The new powerplant is rated to produce around 135 horsepower with the possibility for it to be tuned for even more power, while meeting the latest Euro 5 emission regulations.

The Daytona 765 will be based on the Triumph Street Triple RS, but will make more power and have advanced electronics

We have always maintained that a new Daytona 765 is in the works, and Triumph Motorcycles, while testing the Moto2 engines, could have been secretly testing a pre-production prototype of the Daytona 765 alongside the Moto2 engines. Triumph will be the single-engine supplier for the Moto2 class in the 2019 season. In India too, the Triumph Daytona has a significant fan following, although sales of the Daytona 675 have been stopped for close to two years now.

The new Triumph Daytona 765 is expected to be well kitted out. So expect top-spec suspension from Ohlins, race-spec Brembo brakes, the latest electronics, including separate riding modes, cornering ABS, quickshifter and switchable traction control as standard. The styling of the production-spec Daytona 765 will not be very different from the predecessor, but expect LED lighting, TFT instrument panel and the design to be sharper than before. Once launched, the Triumph Daytona 765 will compete directly with the Kawasaki ZX-6R in India.

