New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Daytona 765 Spotted Testing

The first spy shots of a test mule of the upcoming Triumph Daytona 765 have been released in the print edition of British motorcycle publication MCN.

View Photos
A Triumph Daytona 765 based on the Triumph Moto2 engine is believed to be under testing

Highlights

  • A prototype of the Triumph Daytona 765 has been spotted testing
  • The Triumph Daytona 765 will be based on the 765 cc Moto2 engine
  • The platform is shared with the Triumph Street Triple RS

The first spy shots of the new Triumph Daytona 765 have been caught by British publication Motorcyclenews. The pictures have been published in the print edition of this week's issue of MCN, and are likely to be released online soon. The platform for the upcoming new Triumph Daytona 765 will be the three-cylinder engine that Triumph developed last year for the Moto2 prototypes. The new powerplant is rated to produce around 135 horsepower with the possibility for it to be tuned for even more power, while meeting the latest Euro 5 emission regulations.

Also Read: Is A Triumph Daytona 765 In The Making?

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Tiger 800

Tiger 1200

Street Scrambler

Street Twin

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Rocket III Roadster

Speedmaster

Bonneville T100

Bonneville T120

Street Triple S

Thunderbird

Tiger Explorer XCx

Thruxton R

p0lr1v8g

The Daytona 765 will be based on the Triumph Street Triple RS, but will make more power and have advanced electronics

We have always maintained that a new Daytona 765 is in the works, and Triumph Motorcycles, while testing the Moto2 engines, could have been secretly testing a pre-production prototype of the Daytona 765 alongside the Moto2 engines. Triumph will be the single-engine supplier for the Moto2 class in the 2019 season. In India too, the Triumph Daytona has a significant fan following, although sales of the Daytona 675 have been stopped for close to two years now.

0 Comments

The new Triumph Daytona 765 is expected to be well kitted out. So expect top-spec suspension from Ohlins, race-spec Brembo brakes, the latest electronics, including separate riding modes, cornering ABS, quickshifter and switchable traction control as standard. The styling of the production-spec Daytona 765 will not be very different from the predecessor, but expect LED lighting, TFT instrument panel and the design to be sharper than before. Once launched, the Triumph Daytona 765 will compete directly with the Kawasaki ZX-6R in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Tiger 800 with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800
BMW 750 GS
BMW
750 GS
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda
CRF1000L Africa Twin
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
TAGS :
Triumph Daytona 765 Daytona 765 Triumph Daytona

Latest News

Triumph Daytona 765 Spotted Testing
Triumph Daytona 765 Spotted Testing
Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales Posts Positive Growth In January 2019: FADA
Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales Posts Positive Growth In January 2019: FADA
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Honda Introduces Exclusive Editions Of The Amaze, WR-V And Jazz
Honda Introduces Exclusive Editions Of The Amaze, WR-V And Jazz
2020 BMW GS Trophy Destination Revelaed
2020 BMW GS Trophy Destination Revelaed
Pininfarina Battista Teased; Only 50 Will Be Made And Sold Globally
Pininfarina Battista Teased; Only 50 Will Be Made And Sold Globally
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Lamborghini Huracan Evo India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted Testing
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted Testing
MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos
MG Hector Reveals Production Headlamps In New Spy Photos
Honda And Ducati Will Be Hard To Beat: Rossi
Honda And Ducati Will Be Hard To Beat: Rossi
Suzuki DR Big May Be Launched In 2020
Suzuki DR Big May Be Launched In 2020
Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show
Aston Martin To Showcase Lagonda All-Terrain Concept At Geneva Motor Show
ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020
ZF Group Announces To Expand Pune Manufacturing Facility By 2020

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 11.52 - 14.07 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 9.12 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 8.16 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.68 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
Triumph Rocket III Roadster
₹ 23.22 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.78 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 9.22 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 10.37 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.75 Lakh *
Triumph Thunderbird
Triumph Thunderbird
₹ 15.32 - 17.81 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx
₹ 19.86 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 12.63 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Royal Enfield Hikes Prices Across 350-500 cc Motorcycle Range By Up To Rs. 1500
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 3.73 Crore
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities