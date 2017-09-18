Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launch Details Revealed

Triumph Motorcycles will launch the all-new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster on October 3. The Bonneville Speedmaster will be a cruiser model expected to be based on the Triumph Bonneville T120. We had already reported the launch of a new Bonneville-based cruiser model in early October. Now, in a tweet, Triumph Motorcycles has confirmed the launch of the new model. The new model will be launched globally and will be offered on sale in India as well. Simultaneously, Triumph will also inaugurate a new visitor centre at the company's headquarters in Hinckley, UK.

Currently, Triumph already has the Speedmaster and America models for global markets, but these were never offered on sale in India. With both these models due for an upgrade, Triumph could well replace both the America and the Speedmaster with the all-new Triumph Speedmaster. There's enough evidence to suggest that the new Speedmaster will be based on the Bonneville Bobber. A few months ago, a Bonneville Bobber-based Triumph cruiser was spotted undergoing test runs in Spain, and this bike could very well be the new Speedmaster.

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber Cruiser was spotted undergoing test runs a few months ago

The current America and Speedmaster are still powered by the earlier versions of the 865 cc air-cooled engines, and the latest Triumph Bonneville range with liquid-cooled 900 cc and 1200 cc engines have not yet been used for a cruiser model. And that is where the all-new Triumph Speedmaster comes in. The Speedmaster is expected to get the 1200 cc parallel-twin engine which also powers the Bonneville Bobber and the Bonneville T120.

The New Bonneville Speedmaster. A new British Icon.



October 3rd, 2017 - https://t.co/vhuJzNb50w pic.twitter.com/31cHchJUxJ — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) September 18, 2017

The decision to launch the new Speedmaster for India is a well-thought one. Triumph India's largest-selling models are the Bonneville series, and Triumph's current cruiser range includes the Triumph Thunderbird range, with prices starting at ₹ 14.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triumph Speedmaster will probably sit around the ₹ 9-10 lakh price bracket and offer a sort of entry-level Triumph cruiser, not just for India, but for Triumph's global markets as well.

