Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India

Triumph Motorcycle India is offering a range of offers on the Bobber, Bonneville T120, Speedmaster, Tiger 800 and the Street Triple S that includes discounts and accessory upgrades.

Triumph Motorcycle India has announced a number of offers across its existing bike range. Depending on the motorcycle, the British bike maker has either discounts or accessory upgrades. The offers are available on the Triumph Speedmaster, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville T120 that are available with a benefit of ₹ 40,000 each. The Triumph Street Triple S, meanwhile, is being offered with zero per cent interest. Lastly, the Triumph Tiger 800 gets accessories including a free top box and pannier worth ₹ 1.52 lakh. The new offers are valid till March 31, 2019, at all of the company's dealerships in the country.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Launched In India

In addition, Triumph is also offering a discount of 25 per cent on its merchandise and accessories between March 4-8, 2019, as part of its Women's Day celebrations. The new offers join the manufacturer's new extended warranty programme that was introduced last year and allows customers to purchase the warranty for an additional two years over the standard two year period. All Triumph bikes come with unlimited kilometres warranty coverage.

Triumph India is known to roll out offers from time to time, especially to clear existing stocks. Earlier this year, the company introduced offers on the older-spec Street Twin and Street Scrambler motorcycles offering free accessories worth ₹ 1.7 lakh including Vance & Hines exhausts, panniers, dresser bar, bar end mirrors, engine bash plate, and a bench seat. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin and 2019 Street Scrambler were launched last month with prices starting at ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Triumph Announces Extended Warranty For All Motorcycles

The Triumph Speedmaster is priced at ₹ 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The Triumph Street Triple S is the brand's highly capable middleweight street-fighter priced at ₹ 9.19 lakh, while the Tiger 800 starts at ₹ 11.99 lakh in the country. The Bonneville T120 starts at ₹ 9.97 lakh, while the Bonneville Bobber is priced at ₹ 10.28 lakh. The Triumph Speedmaster is priced at ₹ 11.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and is one the most expensive motorcycles on sale to be based on the Bonneville platform.

