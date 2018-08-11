New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota's ECO Car Wash Service Saves 95 Per Cent Water

The initiative essentially supports to maximize the reduction of water utilization to an extent of 95 per cent for every single car cleaned at Toyota's service outlets.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, was the first in the industry to introduce Eco Car Wash in the year 2014 and the company continues to bring in this environment friendly car cleaning solution which reduces the consumption of water for washing cars. The initiative essentially supports to maximize the reduction of water utilization to an extent of 95 per cent for every single car cleaned at Toyota's service outlets. Till date, 100 plus dealerships have adopted this eco concept of car wash and with this waterless car wash at dealerships, Toyota contributes to around 253 million litres of water savings annually, while ensuring that the cleanliness of the car is not sacrificed.

The ECO wash products used at Toyota dealerships are ready to use water-based formulation designed to effectively clean dirt & grime from vehicle painted surface without damaging the surface. The company says that it's easy to use too. The ECO wash method of cleaning cars consumes just about 5 per cent of the water as compared to traditional car wash.

N Raja, Deputy Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "At TKM, eco initiatives have always been the top priority. In progression with India's 'National Water Mission', we have been steadily implementing desirable measures towards conservation of water, taking the local operational needs into account. We, at Toyota, have adopted varied methodologies to effectively minimize the water consumption and usage of recycled water in our manufacturing operations, while ensuring lower impact on ground water levels. In addition to reduction in water consumption, this eco method of car washing at our service outlets helps to avoid possible contamination of soil channels that occurs with the use of alkaline solutions in shampoos under conventional car wash."

Toyota plans to expand the eco car wash to its other service dealerships, as a part of their green initiative with a view to outreach larger number of customers availing this eco service and contribute to enhanced water savings.

The saving of water is not restricted to its dealerships though and the company has been fulfilling 92.8 per cent of fresh water demand for manufacturing by rainwater harvesting and recycled water. The purchased fresh water consumption in overall manufacturing is only at 7.6 per cent. By 2025, the company aims to bring that number to zero at its plant.

