Toyota Yaris vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Toyota Yaris is finally on sale in India. This is the first time that Toyota has launched a model in India which will take on rivals in the hotly contested compact sedan segment in India. The Toyota Yaris has its work cut out as it takes on established rivals such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Skoda Rapid along with the Volkswagen Vento. Toyota has been working on this model of the Yaris for about three years, with R&D starting in 2015. Toyota has said that it will start the deliveries of the Yaris immediately.

Toyota Yaris Petrol Variants Manual Automatic J ₹ 8.75 lakh ₹ 9.95 lakh G ₹ 10.56 lakh ₹ 11.76 lakh V ₹ 11.70 lakh ₹ 12.90 lakh VX ₹ 12.85 lakh ₹ 14.07 lakh

Toyota is offering just a 1.5-litre petrol engine on the Yaris. It makes 108 bhp of max power along with 140 Nm of peak torque. One can choose the either the 6-speed manual or the CVT on the Yaris. The top-spec CVT variant gets paddle shifts as well. Being a new launch, this calls for a price comparison of the Yaris with its key rivals. So here goes! All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Toyota Yaris vs Rivals: Petrol Models Price Range

Petrol compact sedans Price Range (ex-Delhi) Toyota Yaris ₹ 8.75 lakh - ₹ 14.07 lakh Hyundai Verna ₹ 7.80 lakh - ₹ 12.55 lakh Honda City ₹ 8.71 lakh - ₹ 13.74 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ₹ 7.83 lakh - ₹ 10.63 lakh Skoda Rapid ₹ 8.35 lakh - ₹ 12.21 lakh

So, looking at the above table, one thing is clear. The Toyota Yaris is the most expensive compact sedan of them all, in India at least. The prices for the Yaris start at ₹ 8.75 lakh, which is ₹ 4,000 more expensive than the Honda City's base model. Also, the most expensive Yaris model costs ₹ 14.07 lakh which is a decent ₹ 33,000 more expensive than City's most expensive variant. Also, the City petrol has eight variants as of now as compared to four variants of the Yaris. Therefore, City buyer has more options to choose from.

Toyota Yaris vs Honda City

(The Honda City is one of the best-selling models in this segment)

Honda City Petrol Variants Manual Automatic S MT ₹ 8.71 lakh NA SV MT ₹ 9.74 lakh NA V MT ₹ 9.99 lakh NA V CVT NA ₹ 11.72 lakh VX MT ₹ 11.83 lakh NA VX CVT NA ₹ 13.02 lakh ZX CVT NA ₹ 13.70 lakh ZX CVT Petrol Anniversary NA ₹ 13.74 lakh

Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna

(The Hyundai Verna has two petrol engines on offer, a 1.4-litre unit and a 1.6-litre unit)

The next big rival of the Yaris is the Hyundai Verna. It is one of the best-selling compact sedans in India and is feature loaded as well. The price of the Verna's base model starts at ₹ 7.80 lakh which undercuts the Yaris' price of ₹ 8.75 lakh by almost a ₹ 1 lakh. Also, the most expensive variant of the Verna is a full ₹ 1.5 lakh cheaper than the most expensive model of the Yaris. Hyundai offers two petrol engines on the Verna. One is a 1.4-litre unit and the other is a slightly bigger, more powerful 1.6-litre unit. The 1.4-litre variant of the Verna does not get any automatic options.

Hyundai Verna Petrol Variants Manual Automatic 1.4L E ₹ 7.80 lakh NA 1.4L EX ₹ 9.10 lakh NA 1.6L EX AT NA ₹ 10.56 lakh 1.6L SX ₹ 9.76 lakh NA 1.6L SX (O) ₹ 11.42 lakh NA 1.6L Automatic SX (O) AT NA ₹ 12.56 lakh

Toyota Yaris vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

(The top-spec variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz)

The Yaris also has a rival in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The story repeats itself here as well. The base variant of the Yaris is approximately ₹ 92,000 more expensive than that of the base variant of the Ciaz. Similarly, the most expensive model of the Yaris is a whopping ₹ 3.44 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Ciaz variant. Toyota better have a solid game-plan ready as it gets ready to take on the Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol Variants Manual Automatic Sigma ₹ 7.83 lakh NA Delta ₹ 8.27 lakh ₹ 9.42 lakh Zeta ₹ 8.92 lakh ₹ 9.94 lakh Alpha ₹ 9.48 lakh ₹ 10.63 lakh

Toyota Yaris vs Skoda Rapid

( The Skoda Rapid is one of the better looking models in this segment)

Lastly, it is the Skoda Rapid with which the Yaris will go head to head. The Rapid's base model is priced at ₹ 8.47 lakh which is ₹ 28,000 more expensive than that of the Yaris. Jumping straight to the top-spec models, the Rapid Edition automatic variant costs ₹ 12.21 lakh. It is ₹ 1.86 lakh cheaper than the Yaris' VX automatic trim.

Skoda Rapid Petrol Variants Manual Automatic 1.6 Active ₹ 8.47 lakh NA 1.6 Ambition ₹ 9.26 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh 1.6 Style ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 11.91 lakh 1.6 Edition ₹ 10.96 lakh ₹ 12.21 lakh

Even if we compare variant to variant pricing, in most cases, the Yaris variants are more expensive than the variants of the other cars mentioned here. So, Toyota's pricing of the Yaris is not exactly competitive. In a segment with near cutthroat levels of competition, the Toyota Yaris definitely stands out as the most expensive compact sedan. Sure, the Yaris gets a lot of features and has automatic variants; it does not have a diesel engine and even now, diesel engines make up for a bulk of sales in this segment. We cannot wait to see how the Toyota Yaris fares against its rivals when it comes to sales numbers.

