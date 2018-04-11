Toyota Yaris Variants, Feature List Leaked Ahead Of Launch In May

The Toyota Yaris has been a topic of much discussion ever since the company showcased the car at the 2018 Auto Expo. With the Yaris the company is all set to introduce a worthy contender into the compact sedan segment in India. There's been a lot that's happening in the segment ever since February 2017 when Honda updated the City with new features. Hyundai then, in August the same year, brought out the new generation of the Verna which has managed to eat into the sales of both the Ciaz (which hasn't received much in terms of updates). The Yaris then comes into a segment which has established players but Toyota is making sure that the car gets features that differentiate it from the crowd.

(Toyota Yaris shares some of its cues with its elder siblings, the Corolla Altis and Camry)

Ahead of the car's launch in May 2018, the feature list and the variants of the Toyota Yaris have been leaked. While we've already told you that the bookings for the car have started at a dealer level, the company has already made it clear that bookings will begin officially from April 25. But now, details as regards the variants and the features on offer have been leaked and we have all the details for you.

To begin with there will be a total of four variants on offer - J, G, V and VX out of which all four will be available with the 7-speed CVT, while the other three will come with a 6-speed manual transmission. The big news however is that 7 Airbags, which will include dual front airbags, 2 Curtain airbags, 2 Front side and a driver knee airbag is part of standard equipment. In fact, ABS with EBD and BA is also standard on the Yaris.

(With the Yaris the company is all set to introduce a worthy contender into the compact sedan segment in India)

There'll be a total of 6 paint options to choose from and here's a quick look at how the other variants stack up. The J variant of the Yaris comes with Seven airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake assist, Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles, Halogen headlamps with projectors, Power mirrors, AC with manual control, Driver's seat height adjust, All four power windows, Keyless entry, cooled glovebox, Instrument cluster with LCD multi info display, Four-speaker audio system, Rear armrest and Tilt steering.

The G variant comes with Power folding mirrors with integrated turn indicators, Chrome trim on the grille, Instrument cluster with TFT multi info display, Push button start, 7.0-inch infotainment system with four speakers, Steering-mounted audio controls, Fog lamps (Front and rear), Dual rear parking sensors and Rear defogger.

(Toyota Yaris will be positiond below the Corolla Altis)

The V variant of the Yaris is the top-of-the-line trim which is available in the manual transmission and will be made available with Four wheel disc brakes, Automatic headlamps with follow me home feature, Rain sensing wipers, 15-inch alloy wheels, Tail-lamps with LED inserts, 7.0-inch infotainment system with six speakers, Dual front parking sensors, Quad rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Finally the VX variant comes with a whole bunch of bells and whistles including Chrome trim on door handles, LED daytime running lamps, 7.0-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers, Leather seats, Powered driver's seat with eight-way adjustment, Paddle shifters available only on the CVT, Hill-start assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system and rear sunshade.

(There'll be a total of 6 paint options to choose from)

Looking at the line-up one can only say that there are whole bunch of first in segment features that the Yaris comes with and Toyota will have to price it right to make things easier for the consumers. We'll be driving the car soon and you'll get to know all about it very soon, so stay tuned!

