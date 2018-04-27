Toyota Yaris Sedan: Accessories Explained

The C-segment sedan space has recently welcomed the all-new Toyota Yaris sedan in India. Slated to be launched in India in mid of May 2018, bookings for the Yaris have already commenced across India and the car will be launched at an introductory price of ₹ 8.75 lakh to ₹ 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom, India). We drove the car in India early this month and have already told you everything about it, now that even the prices are out, all that remains, is to wait for the deliveries to commence, which is rumoured to start from May 18. For now, here's the complete list of optional accessories Toyota will be offering with the new Yaris sedan.

Exterior Accessories

Exterior Accessories for the Yaris

The Toyota Yaris comes with an aggressive face which has been accentuated additional accessories like chrome garnish for the larger front grille along with similar garnish for the projector headlamps and foglamps. The profile of the Yaris also comes with a set of add-on accessories like glossy mouldings for the wheel arch, chrome garnish for the outside rear-view mirror, chrome handle covers, body coloured mudguard, side window visors with chrome inserts. Similar to the rest of the car, the rear portion also comes with a chrome slat on the rear boot, and chrome garnish for the rear taillamps. Other exterior accessories include auto headlamps, auto folding ORVMs, and a Yaris branded car cover.

Interior Accessories

Interior Accessories for the Yaris

The cabin of the Yaris comes with some add-on accessories like the option of fabric floor mat or rubber floor mat, along with a fabric mat for the trunk and an additional luggage tray, all Yaris branded. To complement the beige interior customers will also get to option of choosing beige seat cushions with red accents and Toyota badging, along with vanity cover for the sun visor with multiple pockets. To protect the cabin from sunlight, Toyota also offers sunshades for the front windshield, mesh sunshades for all four windows. For the manual variants, customers have the option to chose an add-on gear knob with wooden accents, while the automatic variant gets a hydrographic shift boot bezel and wooden panels for the side armrest. Toyota also offers a cover for the handbrake, steering wheel cover, and Toyota-branded seat belt pads for added comfort.

The Toyota Yaris is offered in a total of six colour options - Wildfire Red, Phantom Brown, Grey Metallic, Super White, Perl White, and Silver Metallic. The car comes with only one petrol engine option powered by a 1.5-litre that makes 106 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque, Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed super CVT-I automatic unit. Booking amount for the Toyota Yaris is ₹ 50,000.

