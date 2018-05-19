New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Yaris Registers 66 Per Cent Automatic Gearbox Bookings

Almost two thirds of the number of new Toyota Yaris booked are automatics. This is because the new petrol CVT combination is more fuel efficient as compared to the manual and also because the CVT is available in all four variants

View Photos
Toyota Yaris Automatic is more popular than manual

Highlights

  • Yaris automatic available in all four variants - J, G, V and VX
  • Yaris automatic gets a CVT gearbox, top variant gets paddle shifters
  • More fuel efficient as compared to the manual version

The Toyota Yaris was officially launched in India yesterday and prices starting at Rs 8.75 lakh. While the Yaris does not get a diesel engine just yet since this segment accounts for almost 70 per cent petrol sales, the Yaris does offer both manual and automatic gearbox options. The prices for the automatic Toyota Yaris begin at Rs 9.95 lakh all the way up to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom). And just like the manual, which is available in four variants, the Toyota Yaris Automatic is also available in all four variants - J, G, V, and VX. And unsurprisingly, the automatic accounts for 66 per cent or two thirds of all Yaris booked in India so far.

Toyota Yaris
9.83 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Yaris

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Petrol Automatic And Manual - Review

Toyota Yaris Prices In India

2018 toyota yaris review

(Toyota Yaris gets a CVT Automatic Gearbox)

And while this might sound surprising, it actually isn't. The automatic is finally coming of age in India with almost every manufacturer scrambling to launch an automatic - either petrol or diesel - version of their popular offerings. With traffic in major cities getting completely out of hand, it is not a shocker that most people today want their next new car to be an automatic and not a stick shift with that rather tiresome third pedal. The other reason why automatics have suddenly been accepted by Indian car buying audiences is the perception of cost attached to it. Automatics today, especially under Rs 10 lakh are usually AMT units and they offer as much fuel economy as their manual versions as they are essentially the same gearbox underneath.

Toyota Yaris VS Honda City VS Maruti Suzuki Ciaz VS Hyundai Verna VS Volkswagen Vento VS Skoda Rapid - Detailed Specifications Comparison

2018 toyota yaris review

(The Yaris sets the bar high for its rivals with safety tech and segment first features)

And that perception of fuel economy rubs off on other automatic gearboxes that at one point of time were thought as expensive to maintain, expensive to run and less fuel efficient. The CVT, torque convertor and of course, the dual clutch gearbox today all offer almost the same if not more fuel economy as compared to its manual counterparts. Case in point, the Yaris manual offers 17.1 kmpl while the 'assumed to be more expensive to run' CVT actually offers 17.8 kmpl.

0 Comments

Toyota Yaris VS Competition - Price Comparison

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Yaris with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Toyota Yaris Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 15.19 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.79 - 16.17 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.24 - 16.09 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.8 - 13.6 Lakh *
Explore Yaris
×
Explore Now
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities