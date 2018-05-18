Toyota Yaris Launched In India To Take On Hyundai Verna, Honda City And Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Yaris is Toyota's first attempt at entering the highly contested compact sedan category in India. Over the years, the segment has gradually expanded and the Yaris lands right between some seasoned players in the market. There's the the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento that it takes on but of course, it has had a chance to examine this segment carefully and work on the Yaris accordingly. The prices for the Yaris range from Rs 8.75-12.85 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the petrol manual variants and from Rs 9.95-14.07 lakh for the petrol automatics.

Toyota Yaris 9.83 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Toyota Yaris Prices

Variants Manual CVT J ₹ 8.75 lakh ₹ 9.95 lakh G ₹ 10.56 lakh ₹ 11.76 lakh V ₹ 11.70 lakh ₹ 12.90 lakh VX ₹ 12.85 lakh ₹ 14.07 lakh

The Toyota Yaris misses out on features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto In terms of equipment, the top of the line Toyota Yaris offers leather interiors, a touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. It also offers roof mounted AC vents - a first in class and very useful feature along with inbuilt ambient lighting. The Toyota Yaris also offers features like a start-stop button, automatic climate control but misses out of features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, the Yaris is the best equipped with 7 airbags, ABS and EBD and four wheel disc brakes. The Yaris also gets a rear parking camera and both rear and front parking sensors.

Toyota Yaris Dimensions

Dimensions Toyota Yaris Length 4425 mm Width 1730 mm Height 1495 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm Ground Clearance 133 mm (Laden) Boot Space 476 litres

The CVT is available from the base variant of the Toyota Yaris

The other feature that the Toyota Yaris currently misses out on is a diesel engine. While all its competitors get a diesel motor, the Yaris is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 108 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. That said, you do get the option of choosing a manual 6-speed gearbox or the Toyota Yaris automatic with a CVT option. The top of the line CVT also gets paddle shifters.

Toyota Rivals Price Comparison With Rivals

Petrol Versions Prices Toyota Yaris ₹ 8.75 lakh - ₹ 14.07 lakh Hyundai Verna ₹ 7.80 lakh - ₹ 12.55 lakh Honda City ₹ 8.71 lakh - ₹ 13.74 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ₹ 7.83 lakh - ₹ 10.63 lakh Skoda Rapid ₹ 8.35 lakh - ₹ 12.21 lakh Volkswagen Vento ₹ 8.19 lakh - ₹ 12.48 lakh Nissan Sunny ₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 9.43 lakh

The Toyota Yaris is low on power compared to its rivals

We have already driven the Toyota Yaris (read the detailed review here) and what we can tell you is that we do like the responsive and revvy petrol engine and the comfortable ride quality. We also like how smooth the engine is and how NVH levels are amongst the lowest in this category. That said, the Toyota Yaris is low on power compared to its rivals and that does show on tarmac. In terms of rear seat comfort however, even though the Toyota Yaris does have one of the smallest legspace areas in the back, the seat itself is positioned higher making for a very very comfortable seating position. Getting in and out of the back too is easy and will be appreciated by older customers that are usually chauffer driven.

The Toyota Yaris comes with 7 airbags as standard

Toyota Yaris Engine Specifications

Engine Specifications Toyota Yaris Displacement 1496 cc Max Power 106 bhp @ 6000 rpm Peak Torque 140 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-Step CVT

