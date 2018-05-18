Toyota Yaris Launched In India To Take On Hyundai Verna, Honda City And Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Yaris is Toyota's first attempt at entering the highly contested compact sedan category in India. Over the years, the segment has gradually expanded and the Yaris lands right between some seasoned players in the market. There's the the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento that it takes on but of course, it has had a chance to examine this segment carefully and work on the Yaris accordingly. The prices for the Yaris range from Rs 8.75-12.85 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the petrol manual variants and from Rs 9.95-14.07 lakh for the petrol automatics.
Toyota Yaris
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Petrol Review
Toyota Yaris Prices
|Variants
|Manual
|CVT
|J
|₹ 8.75 lakh
|₹ 9.95 lakh
|G
|₹ 10.56 lakh
|₹ 11.76 lakh
|V
|₹ 11.70 lakh
|₹ 12.90 lakh
|VX
|₹ 12.85 lakh
|₹ 14.07 lakh
The Toyota Yaris misses out on features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Toyota Yaris Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Toyota Yaris
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm (Laden)
|Boot Space
|476 litres
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Variants Explained
The CVT is available from the base variant of the Toyota Yaris
The other feature that the Toyota Yaris currently misses out on is a diesel engine. While all its competitors get a diesel motor, the Yaris is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 108 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. That said, you do get the option of choosing a manual 6-speed gearbox or the Toyota Yaris automatic with a CVT option. The top of the line CVT also gets paddle shifters.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris vs Rivals
Toyota Rivals Price Comparison With Rivals
|Petrol Versions
|Prices
|Toyota Yaris
|₹ 8.75 lakh - ₹ 14.07 lakh
|Hyundai Verna
|₹ 7.80 lakh - ₹ 12.55 lakh
|Honda City
|₹ 8.71 lakh - ₹ 13.74 lakh
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|₹ 7.83 lakh - ₹ 10.63 lakh
|Skoda Rapid
|₹ 8.35 lakh - ₹ 12.21 lakh
|Volkswagen Vento
|₹ 8.19 lakh - ₹ 12.48 lakh
|Nissan Sunny
|₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 9.43 lakh
The Toyota Yaris is low on power compared to its rivals
We have already driven the Toyota Yaris (read the detailed review here) and what we can tell you is that we do like the responsive and revvy petrol engine and the comfortable ride quality. We also like how smooth the engine is and how NVH levels are amongst the lowest in this category. That said, the Toyota Yaris is low on power compared to its rivals and that does show on tarmac. In terms of rear seat comfort however, even though the Toyota Yaris does have one of the smallest legspace areas in the back, the seat itself is positioned higher making for a very very comfortable seating position. Getting in and out of the back too is easy and will be appreciated by older customers that are usually chauffer driven.
The Toyota Yaris comes with 7 airbags as standard
Toyota Yaris Engine Specifications
|Engine Specifications
|Toyota Yaris
|Displacement
|1496 cc
|Max Power
|106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed MT/7-Step CVT
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.