New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Yaris Launched In India To Take On Hyundai Verna, Honda City And Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Yaris is Toyota's first attempt at entering the highly contested compact sedan category in India and is the smallest car on offer in the segment

View Photos
The Toyota Yaris will only come with the petrol engine

Highlights

  • The Yaris is Toyota's first compact sedan in India
  • Toyota has only brought in the petrol engine on the Yaris
  • Deliveries for the Toyota Yaris begin from today

The Yaris is Toyota's first attempt at entering the highly contested compact sedan category in India. Over the years, the segment has gradually expanded and the Yaris lands right between some seasoned players in the market.  There's the the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento that it takes on but of course, it has had a chance to examine this segment carefully and work on the Yaris accordingly. The prices for the Yaris range from Rs 8.75-12.85 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the petrol manual variants and from Rs 9.95-14.07 lakh for the petrol automatics.  

Toyota Yaris
9.83 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Yaris

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Petrol Review

Toyota Yaris Prices

Variants Manual CVT
J ₹ 8.75 lakh ₹ 9.95 lakh
G ₹ 10.56 lakh ₹ 11.76 lakh
V ₹ 11.70 lakh ₹ 12.90 lakh
VX ₹ 12.85 lakh ₹ 14.07 lakh
2018 toyota yaris review

The Toyota Yaris misses out on features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

In terms of equipment, the top of the line Toyota Yaris offers leather interiors, a touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. It also offers roof mounted AC vents - a first in class and very useful feature along with inbuilt ambient lighting. The Toyota Yaris also offers features like a start-stop button, automatic climate control but misses out of features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, the Yaris is the best equipped with 7 airbags, ABS and EBD and four wheel disc brakes. The Yaris also gets a rear parking camera and both rear and front parking sensors.

Toyota Yaris Dimensions

Dimensions Toyota Yaris
Length 4425 mm
Width 1730 mm
Height 1495 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm (Laden)
Boot Space 476 litres

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Variants Explained

2018 toyota yaris review

The CVT is available from the base variant of the Toyota Yaris 

The other feature that the Toyota Yaris currently misses out on is a diesel engine. While all its competitors get a diesel motor, the Yaris is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 108 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. That said, you do get the option of choosing a manual 6-speed gearbox or the Toyota Yaris automatic with a CVT option. The top of the line CVT also gets paddle shifters.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris vs Rivals

Toyota Rivals Price Comparison With Rivals

Petrol Versions Prices
Toyota Yaris ₹ 8.75 lakh - ₹ 14.07 lakh
Hyundai Verna ₹ 7.80 lakh - ₹ 12.55 lakh
Honda City ₹ 8.71 lakh - ₹ 13.74 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ₹ 7.83 lakh - ₹ 10.63 lakh
Skoda Rapid ₹ 8.35 lakh - ₹ 12.21 lakh
Volkswagen Vento ₹ 8.19 lakh - ₹ 12.48 lakh
Nissan Sunny ₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 9.43 lakh
2018 toyota yaris review

The Toyota Yaris is low on power compared to its rivals 

We have already driven the Toyota Yaris (read the detailed review here) and what we can tell you is that we do like the responsive and revvy petrol engine and the comfortable ride quality. We also like how smooth the engine is and how NVH levels are amongst the lowest in this category. That said, the Toyota Yaris is low on power compared to its rivals and that does show on tarmac. In terms of rear seat comfort however, even though the Toyota Yaris does have one of the smallest legspace areas in the back, the seat itself is positioned higher making for a very very comfortable seating position. Getting in and out of the back too is easy and will be appreciated by older customers that are usually chauffer driven.

toyota yaris gets 7 airbags
0 Comments

The Toyota Yaris comes with 7 airbags as standard 

Toyota Yaris Engine Specifications

Engine Specifications Toyota Yaris
Displacement 1496 cc
Max Power 106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Peak Torque 140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission 6-speed MT/7-Step CVT

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Yaris with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Toyota Yaris Alternatives

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 15.19 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.79 - 16.17 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.24 - 16.09 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.8 - 13.6 Lakh *
Explore Yaris
×
Explore Now
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities