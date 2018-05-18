Toyota Yaris India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features Price

The Toyota Yaris will officially go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Toyota has already announced the price of the car, which starts at Rs. 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but the company is officially launching it today and deliveries are also expected to commence from today itslef. We drove the Yaris back in April and have told you everything that there is to know about the new C-segment sedan from Toyota. In India it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Volkswagen Vento among others.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Sedan Review: A New Direction

The Toyota Yaris is offered in four variants - J, G, V, and VX all four trims come in both manual and CVT automatic options. However, as of now, the Yaris comes with only a petrol engine on offer - a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor that churns out 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-Speed manual gearbox, or an optional 7-step CVT automatic transmission. The manual transmission version is claimed to returns a fuel efficiency of 17.1 kmpl, while the CVT option returns 17.8 kmpl, the latter also comes with paddle shifter. The company also offers an array of exterior and interior accessories that come as an optional extra.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris: Features And Specifications Explained

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Toyota Yaris: