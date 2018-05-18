Toyota Yaris India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features Price

The Toyota Yaris is priced in India from Rs. 8.75 lakh to Rs. 14.07 lakh and comes in four variants - J, G, V, and VX, offered in both manual and CVT automatic options.

Toyota Yaris comes with only a petrol engine - a 1.5-litre motor that makes 108 bhp and 140 Nm torque

The Toyota Yaris will officially go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Toyota has already announced the price of the car, which starts at Rs. 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but the company is officially launching it today and deliveries are also expected to commence from today itslef. We drove the Yaris back in April and have told you everything that there is to know about the new C-segment sedan from Toyota. In India it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and Volkswagen Vento among others.

The Toyota Yaris is offered in four variants - J, G, V, and VX all four trims come in both manual and CVT automatic options. However, as of now, the Yaris comes with only a petrol engine on offer - a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor that churns out 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-Speed manual gearbox, or an optional 7-step CVT automatic transmission. The manual transmission version is claimed to returns a fuel efficiency of 17.1 kmpl, while the CVT option returns 17.8 kmpl, the latter also comes with paddle shifter. The company also offers an array of exterior and interior accessories that come as an optional extra.

May 18, 2018
Toyota Yaris India Launch: Variant-Wise Pricing
Interestingly, Toyota commenced the bookings for the car towards the end of April, back then the company gave away detailed variant-wise pricing of the car, and here they are.

Variant MT CVT
J Rs. 8.75 lakh Rs. 9.95 lakh
G Rs. 10.56 lakh Rs. 11.76 lakh
V Rs. 11.70 lakh Rs. 12.90 lakh
VX Rs. 12.85 lakh Rs. 14.07 lakh
May 18, 2018
Toyota Yaris India Launch: Product Highlights
  • Toyota Yaris looks like a 'Baby Corolla' and borrows several of its older sibling's cues
  • Toyota offers the Yaris in only one petrol engine
  • The car comes in both manual and CVT-i automatic transmission option right from the base variant
  • The Toyota Yaris comes in 4 variants - J, G, V, and VX and the car gets a host of smart and safety features right from the base model
  • The Yaris sets a new safety benchmark with 7 Airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist all offered as standard across the variant range.
  • The Toyota Yaris sedan is priced from Rs. 8.75 lakh to Rs. 14.07 lakh
May 18, 2018
Toyota Yrais Launch: Live Updates
The all-new Toyota Yaris sedan is all set to officially go on sale in India today.

Keep watching this space as we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here.