Toyota Yaris Hatchback Based Crossover Spotted Testing

Toyota's new small cross crossover has been on the cards for a while. In fact, the Mule was expected to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show which got cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So its debut has now been delayed and the Japanese carmaker has utilised the time further testing. Spy pictures of a jacked up Yaris based hatchback has surfaced online where the test car is seen with elements borrowed from the previous generation Supermini.

The test car is seen riding on black alloy wheels.

According to the news reports, Toyota is still not done with the testing of the crossover and the final design will be a whole lot different. The test car seen in the pictures is riding on black alloy wheels and is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform. Overall, it's quite a radical design with a curvaceous front and sharp sculpting on the face and on the haunches at the rear. The design is further accentuated by a sloping roofline followed by a tapering rear windscreen.

The Toyota Mule will be powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid engine.

Under the hood of the Toyota Mule will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be coupled with an electric motor. So Yes! It will be a hybrid model and Toyota has said that it will be more than just a jacked up crossover of the Yaris hatchback. It will be a new B-SUV model from Toyota with a compact and contemporary design.

