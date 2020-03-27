New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Yaris Hatchback Based Crossover Spotted Testing

The test car seen in the pictures is riding on black alloy wheels and is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform.

The Toyota yaris based crossover is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform.

Toyota's new small cross crossover has been on the cards for a while. In fact, the Mule was expected to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show which got cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So its debut has now been delayed and the Japanese carmaker has utilised the time further testing. Spy pictures of a jacked up Yaris based hatchback has surfaced online where the test car is seen with elements borrowed from the previous generation Supermini.

Also Read: Toyota To Stop Output At 1 Vehicle Production Line In Japan Due To COVID-19

ga7k5jr

The test car is seen riding on black alloy wheels.

According to the news reports, Toyota is still not done with the testing of the crossover and the final design will be a whole lot different. The test car seen in the pictures is riding on black alloy wheels and is underpinned by the TNGA-B platform. Overall, it's quite a radical design with a curvaceous front and sharp sculpting on the face and on the haunches at the rear. The design is further accentuated by a sloping roofline followed by a tapering rear windscreen.

Also Read: Coronavirus Impact: Toyota Says It's Reachable To Customers; Will Extend Warranty If Needed

q3vifebg

The Toyota Mule will be powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid engine.

Under the hood of the Toyota Mule will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be coupled with an electric motor. So Yes! It will be a hybrid model and Toyota has said that it will be more than just a jacked up crossover of the Yaris hatchback. It will be a new B-SUV model from Toyota with a compact and contemporary design.

Image Source: Motor1.Com

