Toyota Yaris: Features And Specifications Explained

Ever since Toyota showcased the Yaris sedan at the Auto Expo 2018, there has been a great deal of anticipation around the car. Set to be launched sometime around the mid of May, bookings for the Yaris are slated to begin from April 25, however, many dealers have already started accepting unofficial orders for a token of ₹ 50,000. The Toyota Yaris is set to enter one of most lucrative segments in the Indian market, which has been led by the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. To lock horns with these top-selling products, Toyota has equipped the Yaris with a host of class-leading features, some of which are even first in the segment.

Toyota Yaris ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Toyota Yaris: All You Need To Know

Exterior:

Toyota Yaris shares some of its cues with its elder siblings, the Corolla Altis and Camry

The Toyota Yaris takes a fair bit of design and styling cues from its elder siblings - the Corolla Altis and the Camry. Up front, the car comes with large sweptback headlamps with projector units along with LED daytime running lamps and LED guide lights. The car also gets a large front grille with glossy black slats, and round fog lamps housed in black moulding, while the muscular lines on the bonnet add to the aggressive stance of the car. The Yaris runs on a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels and comes with chrome door handles, and a sleek set of ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, while the rear portion features a pair of large LED taillamps and rear foglamps.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Bookings Begin At Dealer Level

Interior:

Toyota Yaris' cabin comes with about 5 segment-first features

The Yaris comes with a well-appointed cabin, equipped with premium quality interior and a host of class-leading features. Among the many first-in-segment offerings we have, R1oof mounted Air-vents with ambient illumination, 8-way adjustable power driver seat, flat floor for the rear section, glass-high solar energy absorbing (HSEA), IR cut, acoustic and vibration control, and tyre pressure monitoring system. Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control and navigation, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with controls four audio, telephony, and cruise control function. The car also offers electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, push-button start function and more.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris: Price Expectation In India

Safety:

Toyota Yaris gets 7 airbags, ABS with EBD and hill start assist

On the safety front, the Toyota Yaris comes with 7 airbags including curtain and knee airbags, segment-first front parking sensors, rear parking sensor with a camera, keyless entry, ABS with EBD, stability control, disc brakes for all four wheels, which is again segment-first, and hill start assist. In fact, the Yaris has received a 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

Engine and Transmission:

Toyota Yaris Engine

The Toyota Yaris will be offered with on one petrol engine on offer, a 1.5-litre dual VVT-i engine that is capable of churning out a good enough for 108 bhp with the option of either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT automatic. Toyota will manufacture the Yaris at its plant outside Bangalore. The company promises high local content at the start, which is likely to increase going ahead.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.