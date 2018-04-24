Toyota Yaris Demo Cars Start Reaching Dealerships; Launch In May

Bookings to start from April 25, and the demo cars indicate that customer test drives will start soon

A set of recently surfaced images reveal that Toyota has started the dispatches of the Yaris demo cars to its dealerships in India. With the official booking for the car set to commence from tomorrow, on April 25, Toyota dealers will soon start the customer test drives. However, certain dealers have been accepting bookings for the car since March. Toyota has already told us that the car will be launching in May this year, and while there is no official date given to us yet, the Yaris is rumoured to go on sale in India on May 18.

Toyota has been working on the Yaris for the Indian market for a while now. Previously expected to come with the Vios nameplate, early this year the carmaker announced that the car will be called the Yaris sedan. With the new Toyota Yaris, the company is now entering the C segment sedan space in the Indian market and the car will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna among few others. However, unlike its rivals, which come in both petrol and diesel engine options, the Yaris will be offered in petrol variants and right now, there are no immediate plans to bring in the diesel variants.

The Toyota Yaris will be offered in 4 variants - J, G, V, VX offered in either petrol manual of petrol automatic, the latter gets a CVT unit. Visually, the car takes after its elder siblings, the Corolla Altis and the Camry to a certain extent, and comes with premium styling along with a host of features. Projector headlamps are standard across all variants, although LED DRLs are only available on the top-of-the-line VX trim.

The feature list includes - a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control and navigation, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, and cruise control function. The car also offers electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, push-button start function and more. Keyless-entry, dual airbags, ABS with EBD are standard, while higher models get the options of 7 airbags, front parking sensors, rear parking sensor with a camera, stability control, disc brakes for all four wheels, and hill start assist. The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre dual VVT-i engine that is capable of churning out a good enough for 108 bhp with the option of either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT automatic.

