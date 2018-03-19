Toyota Yaris Bookings Begin At Dealer Level

Toyota is all set to bring in the Yaris compact sedan to India and we caught a glimpse of the car at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo. The company promises to bring in a whole bunch of features which will help it take on established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and even the Hyundai Verna. Toyota plans to bring it only with the petrol engine for the time being and now dealers have started taking bookings for the car which is all set to be launched in May 2018. We spoke to dealers in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai who said that the consumers were asking about the car considering that Toyota has been advertising the product. The dealers are now accepting bookings for the Yaris with a booking amount of ₹ 50,000.

Toyota Yaris ₹ 7.5 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

The Toyota Yaris looks like the small brother of the Corolla Altis which is in tune with the company's global design language. But there are a whole bunch of features that the car will get and Toyota promises many segment-first features like 7 airbags (including curtain and knee airbags), a tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, a roof-mounted air recirculation vent with LED highlight for rear passengers, a power adjust driver-side seat, parking sensors up front (and at back - though that's available on rival cars), and gesture control for the audio. It also gets ABS with EBD, stability control, auto projector headlamps, alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, rear camera, touchscreen navigation, faux leather seats, cruise control, paddle shift on the CVT, steering mounted controls, rear power outlets, and a start button.

(The Yaris showcased at the Expo boasted of a touchscreen infotainment system )

There are LED DRLs (daylight running lights) set in the bumper, and also sharp line design LED parking lights on the inner side of the headlamp cluster. The wheels are 15-inch alloys, and the car's wheelbase visually promises what is indeed a spacious cabin. The rear lights use LEDs and look sharp and contemporary.

(The Yaris will only be available in petrol at the time of launch)

Under the hood will be a 1.5 litre dual VVT-i petrol engine with the option of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT auto and expect to boast of good fuel efficiency. As far as prices are concerned, expect the Yaris to be priced between ₹ 8 lakh to 10 lakh which will put it at par with its competition, but Toyota might just surprise us with a price which undercuts all its rivals.

