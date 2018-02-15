Toyota Yaris: All You Need To Know

The Yaris will only come with the petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motors introduced us to its newest offering to the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2018. The Yaris is the company's latest car to be offered in India soon and the launch is just around the corner. The Yaris will jump into a highly competitive segment which has some very established players but Toyota too has done its share of research. Toyota will bet on the car's interior space, safety qualifications and styling to turn it into a volumes offering and of course the competitors are keeping a close eye on this product.

Toyota Yaris ₹ 7.5 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Here's all you need to know about the Toyota Yaris

The design of the Toyota Yaris is reminiscent of the Corolla Altis and yes it does look like its younger sibling The Yaris wears Toyota's global family look The Yaris gets an LED DRLs (daylight running lights) set in the bumper, and also sharp line design LED parking lights on the inner side of the headlamp cluster. The Yaris comes with many segment-first features like 7 airbags (including curtain and knee airbags), a tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, a roof-mounted air recirculation vent with LED highlight for rear passengers, a power adjust driver-side seat, parking sensors up front and gesture control for the audio. The Toyota Yaris will come with a ton of features, some even segment first The mid variant of the Yaris will get the Start/Stop ignition button Toyota will offer the Yaris only with the 1.5 litre dual VVT-i petrol engine good enough for 108 bhp with the option of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed CVT auto. The Toyota Yaris also gets ABS with EBD, stability control, auto projector headlamps, alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, rear camera, touchscreen navigation, faux leather seats, cruise control, paddle shift on the CVT, steering mounted controls The Yaris has received a 5 star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests Toyota will manufacture the Yaris at its plant outside Bangalore. The company promises high local content at the start, which is likely to increase going ahead. Expect the Yaris to have a spacious rear seating Expect prices of the Yaris to start from ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh The Yaris will take on the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.