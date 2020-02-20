Toyota Vellfire To Be Launched In February, Details Out

The luxury MPV segment in India has caught the attention of carmakers of late and we have seen an influx of such models in about a year's time, be it by mass brands or luxury automakers. Joining the fray next is Toyota that is gearing up to launch the Vellfire in India on February 26. The Toyota Vellfire will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and we expect it to be priced close to ₹ 90 lakh. You regular fellows must have figured it out by now that this one is going up against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

So yes! It definitely is luxurious and though an MPV body shape gives limited scope to play with the design, the Vellfire still manages to look appealing with its bold stance. The chrome heavy face with the sharp twin sleek LED headlamp setup and a tall front bumper make for a butch face. And sharp character lines on the profile along with flared wheel arches, stylish alloy wheels, and electrically sliding doors look good too. The rear is flat and features large roof-mounted spoilers, with sharp clear glass taillamps that are connected by a heavy chrome slat with the Toyota logo at the centre. Like all other Toyota hybrid models, even this one gets blue accents to signify it's an environment friendly vehicle.

The Toyota Vellfire is likely to come in India with all the bells and whistles possibly by the year-end

That said, owners of the Vellfire won't actually care much about the looks. What will matter to them is obviously the cabin, especially the rear where they will find themselves most of the time. Now we haven't really seen the cabin of the India-spec Vellfire, but given it's a CBU, most likely it will be similarly specced and finished as those that are sold around the globe. So the most apparent bit is the generous use of wooden inlays which actually forms the liking of MPV owners. It goes without saying that an MPV of such range will have customisable options, however, the standard feature list doesn't fell to impress either. Faux leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system with multiple screens and smartphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof and automatic climate control among others are part of the standard fitment. It will also come with an 'Executive Lounge' package that offers dual captain seats for the second and third-row that can be rotated for flexible seating configuration.

The Toyota Vellfire shares its underpinnings and engine line-up with the popular Toyota Alphard which has been a hit overseas. We expect the 2.5-litre petrol engine to make way under its hood and will be coupled with an electric motor. The hybrid motor is the same unit seen in the Camry Hybrid and is tuned to put out 178 bhp and develop 235 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an e-CVT unit. Power is sent to the rear wheels as standard while an all-wheel drive variant could be optional.

