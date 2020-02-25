Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV: Price Expectation

The long-anticipated Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on February 26, 2020. The MPV has been under consideration for India for a while now, and it was in July 2019 when Toyota first showcased the MPV in India at a private event, to gauge market reactions. Now, the Toyota Vellfire is all set to go on sale in the country and it will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. We have already driven the MPV and told you all about it, all that remains to be known is the price of the new Vellfire, and here's what we expect.

Now, like its rival, the Toyota Vellfire too will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) vehicle, so, we expect it to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 85 lakh to ₹ 90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). And considering what the car has to offer, and its target customers, that will be a pretty reasonable price tag.

(The middle row seats are quite luxurious! The upholstery is done in plush leather)

The Toyota Vellfire is meant to be a chauffeur-driven car for top business executives, or celebrities, and movie stars. It is for those who like to get things done on the move, and in utmost comfort. So, what Toyota offers is a well-laid-out, luxurious cabin with electrically operable luxury captain seats, with sliding function, in the second row. Draped in leather interior, and the seats offer a bunch of different seating configurations, which can be accessed at the press of a button. There are small trays that pop out of the armrests along with cup holders, and a roof-mounted screen for the entertainment of rear passengers. The front seats are ventilated, and the driver has the option to adjust the co-passenger seat, moving it forward, liberating maximum space for middle-row occupants.

(The front end gets a bold design and there is lots of chrome, perhaps a bit too much for our liking)

From outside, the Vellfire gets that large panel van design and is big in terms of dimensions too. The MPV measure 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,895 mm in height, while featuring a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The MPV also comes with features like - LED headlamps with cornering function, two sunroofs and a 17-speaker JBL system. As far as safety is concerned, the Vellfire gets 7 airbags along with ABS and EBD, panoramic view monitor and parking assist alert as well.

(We expect the Toyota Vellfire to be priced between ₹ 85 lakh-90 lakh)

Powering the Toyota Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol engine which pumps out 87 bhp at 4,700 rpm and has a peak torque output of 198 Nm between 2,800 - 4,000 rpm. But the Vellfire also gets two electric motors at the front and rear, making 105 kW and 50 kW respectively, with the total power output rated at 196 bhp. The motor comes mated to an e-CVT unit that sends power to the front wheels, however, the Vellfire also gets electronic 4WD which helps the car stay stable when driving at high speeds.

