Panel vans are only just getting popular in India, and adding to this exclusive list is Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) that has launched the new Vellfire luxury MPV priced at ₹ 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The all-new Toyota Vellfire has been a long-awaited model from the manufacturer and comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The Vellfire is positioned in the luxury end of the segment and takes on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Unlike the latter though, the MPV gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain but sports a luxurious second row. In fact, the model is being offered in only a single variant - Executive Lounge - that comes loaded with all the bells and whistles.

The Toyota Vellfire is all about offering the most comfortable ride possible. The car gets two captain seats in the second complete with reclining function, electronic footrest and a fore-aft slide function. The seats are also ventilated, perfect for our weather, while there are cupholders, a roof-mounted entertainment screen with HDMI and WiFi support. The cabin is covered in beige or black upholstery with wood inserts and leather upholstery for a premium feel. The model also comes with a 17-speaker JBL sound system, dual sunroofs.

The middle row seats get ventilation, reclining function, while the cabin is covered in premium leather

The Vellfire is big and has quite the presence with a length of 4935 mm, the width measuring 1850 mm and a height of 1895 mm. The wheelbase stands at 3000 mm, which opens a lot of room in the cabin. The MPV gets a boxy design with simple lines, but it is the chrome-induced front that is hard to miss and is reflective too. The model also comes with LED headlamps with cornering function, LED taillights and chrome-finished 17-inch alloy wheels. There are electric sliding doors. The SUV also gets seven airbags with ABS, EBD, panoramic view monitor, parking assist and more.

The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with two electric motors

Power on the Toyota Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that belts out 87 bhp at 4700 rpm and 198 Nm of peak torque that's available between 2800 - 4000 rpm. The engine though is paired with two electric motors that are mounted on either axle. The electric motors produce 105 kW and 50 kW respectively, while the combined power output stands at 196 bhp. The powertrain is paired with an e-CVT that sends power to the front wheels, while the electronic 4WD ensures improved high-speed stability.

Toyota says it has sold the first shipments of the Vellfire in India, with over 20 per cent of the bookings coming from Hyderabad.

