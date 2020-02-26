Toyota Vellfire: All You Need To Know

The Toyota Vellfire will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU).

The MPV segment has been on the upbeat in India of late with automakers coming up with newer and luxurious offerings. The Toyota Vellfire is the latest model to join the fray and will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class that went on sale in India last year. Priced at ₹ 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the toyota vellfire is a bit expensive than the V-Class which has been prices at ₹ 68.40 lakh for the base variant, However, the V-Class is offered in three variants with prices going all the way up to ₹ 1.10 Crore for the range-topping Elite variant. Here's everything you need to know about the new Toyota Vellfire.

It's been launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be sold in a single- 'Executive Lounge' variant. The middle row seats are quite luxurious! The upholstery is done in plush leather It's quite literally a lounge on wheels featuring one of the most comfortable captain seats in the second row. These seats are very well cushioned and come with reclining function along with electronic footrest and a fore-aft slide function. They are even ventilated to deal with the extreme weathers in our country and have cupholders which are big enough even for your coffee mugs. There is a screen for viewing pleasure of rear passengers as well There is also a roof mounted screen ahead of the second row passengers which also supports HDMI and WiFi connectivity and the model gets a 17-speakers JBL sound system setup. To top it all, you get dual sunroof as well to brighten up the cabin. Quite a plush lounge isn't it? The Toyota Vellfire gets a bucket load of features inside the cabin! The old-school premium feel is further enhanced with wood inserts used generously in the cabin not only at the rear, but also has been extended to the front row. There are two colour themes to choose from- beige or black. The cabin is also draped in leather upholstery and it's been finished with soft touch materials at places your hands will frequently brush. The Toyota Vellfire is shorter in dimensions than the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The Vellfire is smaller in dimensions than the V-Class and even the recently launched Kia Carnival which sits below iin the price range. It measures 4935 mm in length, the 1850 mm in width and 1895 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3000 mm making the cabin feel roomier. The front end gets a bold design and there is lots of chrome, perhaps a bit too much for our liking. The design of the MPV is a love it or hate it affair. It looks like a big box on wheels with sharp edges and the face is overdone with bold chrome elements all over which some will like while to many it could look a bit flashy. Even the front bumper is quite tall with too much chrome all around. The rare looks very bland in comparison and we are not complaining about just a single chrome slat here, just that bit of contouring on the boot would have added well to the design. That said, the model also comes with LED headlamps with cornering function, LED taillights and 17-inch alloy wheels which make it look modern. There are electric sliding doors for the third row adding to the functionality and making ingress and egress easy. The Vellfire gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine along with two electric motors on each axle. The total power output is 198 bhp. It is powered by the Toyota Camry sourced 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that belts out 87 bhp at 4700 rpm and 198 Nm of peak torque between 2800 and 4000 rpm. The motor is paired with two electric motors mounted on each axle that adds 105 kW and 50 kW respectively. The combined power output then is rated at 196 bhp. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT gearbox that sends power to the front wheels, while the electric motor in the rear axle adds to the performance. The MPV also gets seven airbags with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), panoramic view camera and parking assist among others.

