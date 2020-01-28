Toyota Transitions To BS6 Emission Norms With The Fortuner Diesel

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the company has transitioned to BS6 emission norms at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The facility produces the complete Toyota line-up and the latest vehicle to meet the BS6 norms is the Fortuner diesel. The company introduced its first BS6 compliant model in June last year with the launch of the Glanza hatchback, while the Toyota Yaris petrol was upgraded to the stringent emission norms in December 2019. The Toyota Innova Crysta diesel BS6 was introduced earlier this month and now the Fortuner diesel marks the transition to BS6 manufacturing for the Japanese automaker.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Bookings Open

Toyota Fortuner 33.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on the transition, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, TKM said, "In our efforts to make a smooth transition to BS6 emission norms for vehicles, we are delighted to announce a full compliance to BS6 well ahead of time. We have been successful in upgrading our vehicles to BS6 technology before the stipulated timelines thereby allowing us to focus on the production and sale of BS6 vehicles. The BS6 vehicles use Toyota's proven technology that helps to substantially reduce the emissions thus contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. We are confident that this will further augment customer confidence in the brand and encourage them to adopt environment-friendly BS6 technology in our vehicles".

The Innova Crysta BS6 was introduced earlier this year with the 2.4-litre diesel engine

Sadly, the Toyota Etios, Etios Cross, Liva and the Corolla Altis will face the axe from the market post-April 1, 2020, as the cars are not being upgraded to the stringent emission norms. Meanwhile, the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Prius already meet the BS6 norms. Much like the Innova Crysta, the Fortuner will get the aftermarket treatment system with the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology as well as a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), along with the addition of the AdBlue tank to reduce overall tailpipe emissions.

The Bidadi facility produces the brand's complete range of cars with an installed capacity of 310,000 units per year. The manufacturing facility has two plants with one producing the Innova and the Fortuner, while the other produces the Toyota Yaris, Camry and Camry Hybrid. The latter arrives in India via the SKD route, while the Prado, Land Cruiser and the Prius are imported as CBUs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.