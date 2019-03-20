New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models

The Toyota-Suzuki pact has seen new developments where Toyota will be using Maruti Suzuki's platforms to develop compact models and in return will supply Suzuki its HEV systems, engines and batteries.

View Photos
Toyota will adopt Maruti Suzuki's platforms to develop new models and will supply HEV systems to Suzuki.

Highlights

  • Toyota will use Suzuki's platforms to develop new models.
  • It will supply HEV systems, engines and batteries to Maruti Suzuki.
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno will be cross-badged.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation have announced their agreement to begin considering concrete collaboration in new fields. The two Japanese companies have been considering the details of the collaboration since they signed an MOU for business partnership in February 2017. The companies have spelt out the broad areas of collaboration keeping different markets in mind. It was already known that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno will be cross-badged and Toyota will retail them through their network after making minor design changes and in return, Maruti Suzuki will do the same with the Suzuki badged Corolla. The company has shared that Maruti Suzuki will also supply two compact vehicles which will be developed on Suzuki's Global C and Heartec platforms which spawn the Ciaz and Ertiga, respectively.

a9m9v3bsToyota will also use Suzuki's Global C platform which spawns the Ciaz.

Also Read: Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Land Cruiser

Yaris

Corolla Altis

Platinum Etios

Camry

Prius

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Though Toyota will be outsourcing the Ciaz and Ertiga along with the Vitara Brezza and Baleno for the African market, the company will be using Suzuki's expertise and platforms to develop a similar but new C-MPV for the Indian market. This means that Toyota's version of the Ertiga and Ciaz for our market won't be limited to cross-badging, but could see some substantial modifications as well.

Also Read: Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars At Its Bengaluru Plant

The Toyota-Suzuki pact, however, will go beyond sharing of vehicles and platforms. The company will supply hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies to Maruti Suzuki through local procurement of HEV systems, engines and batteries. Toyota's hybrid technology will hence be a replacement for the mild hybrid or SHVS technology which Maruti Suzuki has been using so far in the Ciaz and Ertiga along with introducing some plug-in hybrid models. Globally, Toyota will also supply Suzuki hybrid systems which will make way in its models worldwide.

Also Read: Suzuki To Invest $1 Billion Into Toyota India Plant

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Toyota Toyota-Suzuki partnership Toyota Suzuki Joint Venture Toyota Suzuki Cars Toyota Hybrid Suzuki Engines Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Latest News

Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models
Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models
Royal Enfield Classic & Thunderbird Range Get Optional Alloy Wheels
Royal Enfield Classic & Thunderbird Range Get Optional Alloy Wheels
2019 Datsun redi-GO Introduced With More Features
2019 Datsun redi-GO Introduced With More Features
Mahindra Is Making Deeper Inroads Into The ELV Business
Mahindra Is Making Deeper Inroads Into The ELV Business
Benelli TRK 502, 502X Ramps Up 150 Bookings
Benelli TRK 502, 502X Ramps Up 150 Bookings
MG Motor India Announces Benedict Cumberbatch As Its Brand Ambassador
MG Motor India Announces Benedict Cumberbatch As Its Brand Ambassador
Suzuki Patents Reveal Radar-Based Anti-Collision System
Suzuki Patents Reveal Radar-Based Anti-Collision System
Tata Tiago Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Tata Tiago Facelift Spotted Testing In India
Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing
Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing
Peugeot Family Would Support More PSA Acquisitions: Report
Peugeot Family Would Support More PSA Acquisitions: Report
Ducati Riding Academy Offers Track, Enduro And Touring Courses
Ducati Riding Academy Offers Track, Enduro And Touring Courses
Jaguar Land Rover To Increase Prices On Select Models By 4 Per Cent From April
Jaguar Land Rover To Increase Prices On Select Models By 4 Per Cent From April
Maruti Suzuki Increases Dealer Margins On Best-Selling Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Increases Dealer Margins On Best-Selling Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Reduces Vehicle Production By 8 Per Cent In February 2019
Maruti Suzuki Reduces Vehicle Production By 8 Per Cent In February 2019
Ather Energy Announces Strategic Tie-Up With Godrej Nature's Basket
Ather Energy Announces Strategic Tie-Up With Godrej Nature's Basket

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 9.11 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 16.48 - 26.25 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.58 Crore *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.84 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 9.17 Lakh *
View More
x
Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing
Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 ABS Review
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 ABS Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha MT-15 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities