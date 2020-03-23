New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Stop Output At 1 Vehicle Production Line In Japan Due To COVID-19

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said another employee at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, tested positive for the virus, after it announced its first case of infection at the plant on Thursday.

| Published:
0  Views

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday, after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read: Toyota Suspends Production At Its Karnataka Plant

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Glanza

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Vellfire

Etios Liva

Yaris

Platinum Etios

Corolla Altis

Camry

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Prius

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said another employee at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, tested positive for the virus, after it announced its first case of infection at the plant on Thursday.

Toyota said the two employees had worked in close proximity to each other, and that it had asked a total of 33 employees at the site who had come into contact with the two workers to remain at home. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Glanza with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Glanza
Toyota
Glanza

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 40.19 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.85 - 26.75 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 92.37 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.33 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Scare: Hyundai Motor India Suspends Operations At Its Chennai Plant
Coronavirus Scare: Hyundai Motor India Suspends Operations At Its Chennai Plant
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Why It's Still A Good Idea To Buy A BS4 Bike Before April 1, 2020
Why It's Still A Good Idea To Buy A BS4 Bike Before April 1, 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities