New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars In Its Bengaluru Plant

Toyota will now be making cars for Suzuki to make the most of its unutilised capacity at its second factory in Bengaluru, where Toyota Etios sedan and the Etios Liva hatchback are made.

View Photos
It is still unclear which cars Toyota would make for Suzuki at the Bangalore facility

Last month we brought you news of Suzuki investing $1 Billion into the Toyota plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru in order to expand the facility for its joint venture. The increased capacity will be used for the shared vehicles, the first of which will be 25,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's which will be restyled and rebadged as Toyota cars and sold sometime next year. However, according to reports in Mint, Toyota will also now be making cars for Suzuki to make the most of its unutilised capacity at its second factory. The factory currently makes the Toyota Etios sedan and the Etios Liva hatchback.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Innova Crysta

Yaris

Etios Liva

Land Cruiser

Etios

Corolla Altis

Camry

Etios Cross

Land Cruiser Prado

Prius

Although it is unclear which cars Toyota would make for Suzuki at the Bangalore facility, the automakers have recently agreed to share cars going forward as a part of their joint partnership. While Toyota will get the premium hatchback Baleno and the subcompact SUV Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki for a cisual update and a rebadge, Maruti Suzuki will in turn get the Toyota Corolla as a part of the deal as a new flagship Maruti offering.

Advertisement

While Maruti Suzuki has two plants in India, one in Manesar and the other in Guragaon and a third plant in Gujarat that is run by Suzuki, at automaker is already stretched for capacity. The Gujarat plant is still not running on full capacity yet with a second and third line due to start production in the near future. With the help of Toyota's Bangalore facility, Maruti could greatly benefit from the extra capacity. NDTV carandbike has reached out to both Toyota and Maruti Suzuki for a statement and is awaiting a response from the automakers on the same.

0 Comments

Source: Livemint

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
Toyota Suzuki Joint Venture Toyota cars Suzuki Cars

Latest News

Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars In Its Bengaluru Plant
Toyota To Produce Suzuki Cars In Its Bengaluru Plant
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
Import Of Foreign Cars And Bikes To Become Easier Now: Report
F1: Formula 1 2021 Concept Car Image Leaked
F1: Formula 1 2021 Concept Car Image Leaked
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
Exclusive: Kia Brings Forward India Product Launch By Four Months
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Kawasaki Ninja 125 And Z125 Revealed Ahead Of Intermot Debut
2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed
2019 Renault Kadjar Revealed
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Tata Tiago JTP Edition To Be Launched Next Month
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Production Ramped Up To Cut Down Waiting Period
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Production Ramped Up To Cut Down Waiting Period
Tata Tiago NRG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Ford Freestyle: Price Comparison
Tata Tiago NRG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Ford Freestyle: Price Comparison
US Federal Agency Seeks Anti-Lock Brakes On All New Road Bikes
US Federal Agency Seeks Anti-Lock Brakes On All New Road Bikes
U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint
U.S. To Probe India's Mahindra Over Fiat Chrysler Jeep Complaint
Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.5 Lakh
Tata Tiago NRG Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
Tata Tiago NRG Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

77 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

89 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

123 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

7 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 10 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 16.48 - 26.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.58 Crore *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 9.17 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Tata Tiago Sales Cross 1.7 Lakh Units In 28 Months
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift VS Hyundai Verna: Compact Sedan Comparison Review
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift VS Hyundai Verna: Compact Sedan Comparison Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities