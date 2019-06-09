Toyota To Launch An Electric Version Of all Models From 2020

Electric Vehicles are the future of mobility and that might happen sooner than we thought. Carmakers have started working on EV offensive in full force. Toyota which was one of the pioneers in plug-in hybrid technologies has now announced to come up with a huge electric vehicle offensive across segments by 2020. The Japanese carmaker will be coming up with a brand new battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform and is planning to launch 10 new BEVs by 2025.

Toyota will launch new BEVs across six segments.

In a media briefing, the company said, "Much work lies ahead to achieve the popularization of BEVs. Specifically, we will be focusing on vehicle development and the stable supply, improved durability, and reuse of batteries. We are steadily preparing a framework to respond thoroughly to the challenge, putting all the pieces in place, including the creation of new business models. Working in an extensive and open manner, we are collaborating with partners as we strive to contribute to a better society."

The C-HR BEV which is in the making will mark the start of Toyota BEV range.

The C-HR BEV which is in the making will mark the start of Toyota BEV range and by 2025 all models will have an electric version. The basis of the new EV platform is the tried and tested TNGA platform which will be electrified to spawn the EV models.

The basis of the new EV platform is the tried and tested TNGA platform.

Out of the 10 models, six will global models and will be underpinned by the e-TNGA platform. The new models will be launched across six segments- compact cars (will be developed with Suzuki and Daihatsu), Medium Crossover, Medium Sedan, Medium Minivan, Medium SUV (developed with Subaru) and Large SUVs. The compact cars will essentially be small hatchbacks for intracity use.

