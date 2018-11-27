Toyota To Increase Prices Of Its Models By 4% From January 2019

The Toyota Innova has been a strong seller for the company ever since its launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its products by up to 4 per cent effective from January 01, 2019. The company considered the price hike after periodically reviewing the continuous pressure of increasing manufacturing costs, which is also a general industry phenomenon.

The folks at Toyota say that there has been an impact in the cost of manufacturing of vehicle primarily due to rupee depreciation. The company has been absorbing the additional costs all this while, protecting the customers from price increase. However, due to the continued pressure of high costs, Toyota is considering a price increase of upto 4 per cent across models.

The Yaris was launched by Toyota this year

The company has seen sales increase this year with the launch of the Yaris and the success of the Innova MPV continues with the car clocking in consistent sales compared to last year. The Etios too has been a bestseller for the company, with exports improving the overall numbers.

