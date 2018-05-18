Toyota To Deliver 1000 New Yaris Sedans On Launch Day

Toyota India today officially launched its newest entrant into the compact sedan segment - the Yaris. The car is only available with the petrol engine and comes equipped with a CVT right from the base variant. The Yaris is Toyota's first attempt at entering the highly contested compact sedan category in India and although it is the smallest car on offer in the segment, should work well for the Japanese automaker considering it does offer a comfortable rear seat. The company had announced the prices for the Toyota Yaris last month when it started accepting bookings for the car. Priced from ₹ 8.75 lakh to ₹ 14.07 lakh, the Yaris comes with only one 1.5-litre petrol engine on offer and in manual and automatic option. The car is primarily available in four variants - J, G, V, and VX, which are further segmented into eight iterations based on engine and transmission option.

Toyota Yaris 9.83 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Toyota Yaris has received a great response till date

Today, the company officially rolled out the Yaris and we'd told you that the bookings of the car begun on April 25, 2018 in India. The compact sedan already has received a phenomenal response. Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Motor India, N Raja said, "We have already sold 1000 units of the Yaris in India and today have delivered those units to its owners across the country. There have already been 60,000 enquiries made for the car." The deliveries of the car have already commenced and the company has sold its quota, in terms of units, of 2 months already.

The CVT on the Toyota Yaris is available from the base variant of the car

Toyota has really thought this through, which is why there are several first in segment features on the Yaris and the list is a long one. In terms of equipment, the top of the line Toyota Yaris offers leather interiors, a touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. It also offers roof mounted AC vents - a first in class and very useful feature along with inbuilt ambient lighting. The Toyota Yaris also offers features like a start-stop button, automatic climate control but misses out of features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, the Yaris is the best equipped with 7 airbags, ABS and EBD which is standard across variants while the four wheel disc brakes are on the top-end models. The Yaris also gets a rear parking camera and both rear and front parking sensors.

There are no plans yet to bring out a diesel engine on the Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris currently misses out on a diesel engine. While all its competitors get a diesel motor, the Yaris is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 108 bhp of peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. That said, you do get the option of choosing a manual 6-speed gearbox or the Toyota Yaris automatic with a CVT option. The top of the line CVT also gets paddle shifters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.