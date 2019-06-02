New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Build New Plant In Myanmar

Toyota will be building its first vehicle production company in Myanmar where it will locally produce the Hilux from February 2021.

View Photos

Toyota Motor Corporation will be building its first vehicle production company in Myanmar where it will locally produce the Hilux from February 2021. The announcement comes after other carmakers like Suzuki, Nissan and Ford established factories in the country. The automotive market in Myanmar has soared in accordance with the growth of the economy.

The demand for new vehicles has soared in recent years (2018 market: approx. 18,000 units) more than twice the size compared to the previous year. The government introduced auto import restrictions in 2017, and a fall in prices has seen the auto market grow, with many new vehicles built locally. Toyota currently sells the Hilux, Vios, Rush, and other vehicles in Myanmar by relying on imports.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Yaris

Camry

Platinum Etios

Land Cruiser Prado

Prius

Corolla Altis

Etios Cross

0 Comments

Toyota plans to construct the new plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, situated in the southern suburbs of Yangon city. The company is expected to investment approximately $52.6 million. Toyota plans to hire 130 new employees, and intends to build 2,500 Hilux vehicles per year using the SKD (semi knock-down) method when operations begin in 2021. The brand is already popular in the country, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Poor Passenger Vehicle Sales Bring Maruti Suzuki’s Total Numbers Down By 22% In May 2019
Poor Passenger Vehicle Sales Bring Maruti Suzuki’s Total Numbers Down By 22% In May 2019
All-New Honda Activa BS-VI Launch Details Revealed
All-New Honda Activa BS-VI Launch Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities