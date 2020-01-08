New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Build A Prototype City Of The Future In Japan

The masterplan of the city includes the designations for street usage into three types: for faster vehicles only, for a mix of lower speed, personal mobility and pedestrians, and for a park-like promenade for pedestrians only.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Toyota will build a prototype city of the future on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji

Toyota revealed plans to build a prototype city of the future on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan. It will be called the Woven City and it will be a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The Woven City will serve as a home to full- time residents and researchers who will be able to test and develop technologies such as autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Innova Crysta

Glanza

Land Cruiser

Etios Liva

Yaris

Platinum Etios

Camry

Corolla Altis

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Prius

The masterplan of the city includes the designations for street usage into three types: for faster vehicles only, for a mix of lower speed, personal mobility and pedestrians, and for a park-like promenade for pedestrians only. These three street types weave together to form an organic grid pattern to help accelerate the testing of autonomy.

rcf8u18

Toyota plans to weave in the outdoors throughout the city, with native vegetation and hydroponics 

The city is planned to be fully sustainable, with buildings made mostly of wood to minimize the carbon footprint, using traditional Japanese wood joinery, combined with robotic production methods. The rooftops will be covered in photo-voltaic panels to generate solar power in addition to power generated by hydrogen fuel cells. Toyota plans to weave in the outdoors throughout the city, with native vegetation and hydroponics.

Residences will be equipped with the latest in human support technologies, such as in-home robotics to assist with daily living. The homes will use sensor-based AI to check occupants' health, take care of basic needs and enhance daily life, creating an opportunity to deploy connected technology with integrity and trust, securely and positively.

To move residents through the city, only fully-autonomous, zero-emission vehicles will be allowed on the main thoroughfares. In and throughout Woven City, autonomous Toyota e-Palettes will be used for transportation and deliveries, as well as for changeable mobile retail.

Both neighborhood parks and a large central park for recreation, as well as a central plaza for social gatherings, are designed to bring the community together. Toyota believes that encouraging human connection will be an equally important aspect of this experience.

Toyota plans to populate Woven City with Toyota Motor Corporation employees and their families, retired couples, retailers, visiting scientists, and industry partners. The plan is for 2000 people to start, adding more as the project evolves. The groundbreaking for the site is planned for early 2021.

0 Comments

Akio Toyoda, president, Toyota Motor Corporation said, "Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city's infrastructure."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 40.19 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.33 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BMW M5 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BMW M5 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities