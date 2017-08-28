New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Announce New Sportscar Range Next Month

At the 87th Geneva Motor Show, Toyota showcased the supercharged GRMN version of Yaris subcompact, which is positioned in the entry level hot hatch segment.

  • Toyota plans to uncover a range of sports car similar to Lexus range
  • Toyota Supra will spearhead the new sports car range
  • The new range will be unveiled next month in Japan

Toyota has something really big in store for the world next month, as reports suggest that the Japanese car-makers will take their Lexus range to the next level. Automotive News reports Toyota plans to uncover a range of sports car that will be equal to what Lexus' high-performance F series represents.

Also Read: Toyota S-FR Entry Level Sports Car Revealed

Taking cue from the Lexus range, Toyota will launch "new sports car series" next month in Japan which will have the Toyota Supra heading the line-up. Toyota has, however, refused to comment on this. But, reports suggest that the new range of sports cars will be tuned under the Toyota Racing Development badge, the department which produces sports edition for the company.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Maruti Suzuki's Convertible Sports Car To Take On The Tamo Racemo

Earlier this year, Toyota announced that they will bring in the expertise of Gazoo Racing Co (GRMN) to manufacture specially tuned sporty editions of Toyota vehicles.

