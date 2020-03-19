Toyota Temporarily Suspends Production in US, Canada & Mexico Facilities For Two Days Due To COVID-19

This action comes into effect also because of the speculated decline in market demand.

Toyota, on Wednesday, officially announced that it will be halting production at its North America facilities for two days due to the coronavirus. The auto production and component production at these facilities in the US, Mexico and Canada plants will be suspended from March 23 to March 24. Though the production will resume from March 25 onwards, the service centres and logistics touchpoints will continue to operate during the closure. Toyota has decided to take this action to ensure the health and safety of the employees.

Also Read: Toyota Etios Series & Corolla Altis To Be Discontinued From April 2020

This action comes into effect also because of the speculated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker also mentioned that it would also be conducting a thorough cleaning and full sanitation procedures at its manufacturing facilities during the shutdown.

Also Read: Toyota Takes Precautionary Measures At Its Sales, Service Facilities Against Coronavirus

Further elaborating on the steps taken, the Japanese auto maker mentioned that this step will also allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust their family plans in regards to regional directives to shutdown the schools. The car maker also highlighted that it would continue to monitor the situation and will take necessary measures when required.

Also Read: Car Sales February 2020: Toyota Sees Over 9% Decline In Vehicle Sales

Toyota is not the first car maker to shutdown its facilities due to COVID-19. Other car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Rolls Royce, Nissan, Volvo, Renault, Ford and Ferrari decided to halt the production at their facilities for certain period ensuring safety of their employees. Similar actions were also taken by two-wheeler manufacturers such as Yamaha, Ducati, KTM and others.

Coronavirus has also impacted other important events across the globe such as 2020 New York International Auto Shoe, Geneva Auto Show, Formula E Season, Isle of Man TT and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.