Toyota Surpasses Honda In Sales In April 2018

It's been a great start to the 2018-19 financial year for almost all manufacturers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai have shown strong growth in the Indian market and hopefully the trend continues throughout the year. In fact even Mercedes-Benz has had a great first quarter recording highest ever sales but the big news coming out of this sales performance is that Toyota has managed to better Honda in April 2018 in terms of sales.

Toyota sold 13037 units growing by 5.64 per cent in April 2018. The company credited the great sales performance to cars like the Etios Liva, Innova and Fortuner. Honda, however, had a very difficult month. Honda Cars India registered total sales of 9,595 vehicles in April 2018, with a decline of over 35 per cent, compared to the 14,922 units sold during the same month last year. While the company's domestic sales stood at 9,143 units in April 2018, against the 14,480 units sold in April 2017, with drop of over 36 per cent, exports, on the other hand, saw a marginal growth of 2.2 per cent with 452 units compared to the 442 exported, during the same month last year.

Honda is all set to launch the new Amaze on May 16

According to Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India said "HCIL sales in April are as per plan. We are preparing for the launch of all-new Amaze this month and did not have stocks of outgoing Amaze.

Besides, City and WR-V which were launched last year had witnessed new model sales spurt around this time. Both these reasons are reflected in lower wholesales in April this year as compared to last year. It's a temporary phenomenon."

Toyota will enter the compact sedan segment with the new Yaris

Both companies are all set to launch new models in May. Toyota has already announced the pricing for the new Yaris compact sedan and bookings for the car have already started, but the company will have a market launch on May 18. Honda too is all set to usher in the new generation of the Amaze on May 16, which promises to up the ante in the subcompact sedan segment.

It's great to see Toyota gaining some ground in India, but don't count Honda out yet as the company has two more launches lined up for this year and this includes the Civic as also the new-gen CR-V.

